The secretive hidden-gem beach is so well-known that it has been sought after by people for over two hours.

If privacy is what you seek while sunbathing there’s a secret beach that many people love to find.

It’s only two hours away from the US, so it isn’t too far.

4 Playa del Amor, a small strip of sand on the Marietas Islands is known as Credit: Getty Images – Getty

4 Playa del Amor which translates to ‘the beach of love’ Credit: Getty Images – Getty

This secretive strip of sand is located off Puerto Vallarta, Mexico’s Marietas Islands. It cannot be seen by the water or reached from land.

To reach it, one must swim or flote through an underwater tunnel that runs from the Pacific Ocean.

This is all you need to know regarding Playa del Amor.

WHY PLAYA DEL AMO?

The Playa del Amor, which translates as ‘the beach of love,’ was created by accident following a series of bombings by the Mexican government in the early 1900s.

Marietas Islands was used for military tests until a group including the scientist Jacques Cousteau, protested the bombs in 1960.

The Mexican government gave in to public pressure and stopped the testing. They also declared the area a national conservation zone where hunting and fishing were prohibited.

After remaining untouched for several years, the tide gradually washed up sand onto the water’s edge, creating what is now the beach.

This sandy beach is one of Instagram’s most loved beaches, however it has remained relatively undiscovered by tourists due to its difficulty to reach.

To visit islands by boat, a permit is required. Once there, you will need to be able to swim the entire way to the shore.

WHAT ARE THE TOP PLAYA DEEL AMOR VACATION DEALS?

It is located less than 2 hours away from the western U.S. states, making it easy to reach the area around the Marietas.

Numerous major airports provide non-stop flight options every day to major cities like New York and Los Angeles.

The average flight time for Los Angeles-based passengers is less than three hours.

Roundtrip tickets are available for as low as $400 depending on the airport you’re flying from.

Playa del Amor, Mexico is a more day-trip destination than a fully fledged vacation.

Puerta Vallarta is the best place to book accommodation.

You can find a variety of resorts and major hotels along the beaches.

4 Playa del Amor tends to be a daytrip, not a destination. Google Maps Credit

PLAYA DEL AMOOR IS WORLD-CLASS.

2005 saw the creation of a national park, Parque Nacional Islas Marietas. This protected the Marieta Islands against further military attack.

This extra protection makes the Marietas and Playa del Amor beautiful destinations.

The view from the top shows that Playa del Amor can be seen as a beach in a cavern.

Playa del Amo is known for its hidden beaches and offers great photo opportunities.

PLAYA DEL AMOOR: WHAT ELSE CAN YOU DO?

You can also do more than just sunbathing and swimming.

To see the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez, you can go on a cruise.

Full-day tours are available to all Marietas.

You might even have the opportunity to paddleboard, kayak or snorkel on some tours.

What else do I need to know about PLAYA DEL AMO?

Puerto Vallarta International Airport, which is approximately an hour by ferry from Puerto Vallarta is the closest airport.

Mexico’s currency is the peso. Not all restaurants and shops will take the U.S. Dollar.

To enter Mexico, you must have a valid passport.

Spanish is the most widely spoken language. However, some natives speak English.

The temperature is still in the 80s all year, but it can drop to the 60s or rise to the 90s.