Ryan Seacrest stated that he was’ready and willing to watch Live talk as a fan’ when he passed hosting to Mark Consuelos.

Ryan Seacrest, LIVE with Ryan and Kelly’s host has said that he would watch the talk-show “as an avid fan.”

As he handed hosting duties to Mark Consuelos, he wished him a Happy Birthday.

Ryan uploaded photos to Instagram of Mark, Kelly Ripa, and Ryan on Thursday

After playing a round of golf, the pair sat down together on the couch and took pictures.

“Happy birthday @instasuelos! Can’t wait to watch you on Live as a fan,” Ryan captioned the Previous post.

Every morning, it is a dream come true to be able to get up and greet you each day. “I love you brother.”

Mark celebrated his 52nd birthday on March 30.

Ryan announced that he was leaving the show on February 2.

Mark has been appointed to his spot in the Spring.

Seacrest Out!

Ryan’s announcement on February 16th was that he would be leaving Live After six seasons.

Live with Kelly & Mark is the new name for ABC’s popular ABC TV show. Deadline Reported, Kelly is Ryan’s husband.

Ryan will transition out of Live this spring and move back to Los Angeles from New York to shoot the 21st season of American Idol.

The daytime TV star said he’s going to miss his “work wife” Kelly – who has hosted the show since 2001.

Ryan added that he’s “excited to pass the baton” to Kelly’s “real husband” Mark and joked that the actor should “feel free to remodel my dressing room.”

On Thursday, he shared an Instagram montage with Kelly (52), while announcing the end of his contract.

Ryan wrote in the lengthy caption: “I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share.

Live 2017 was my first year as host, and I had hoped it would be 3 years. But I fell in love with the job and Kelly and decided to extend my contract last year.

“I’ve been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig.”

He went on: “I’m looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you.

“And congratulations my brother Mark! Feel free to remodel mine dressing room!”

MUCH ANXIETY

Kelly spoke to Kelly on Wednesday Variety About her worry about Ryan’s departure.

Seit 2017 he is her cohost.

She has had three co-hosts- Regis Philbin, Michael Strahan, and now Ryan- come and go, as she’s remained a staple for over 20 years.

Despite knowing about the American Idol host’s departure for a while, Kelly still said she suffered anxiety from his announcement.

She told the outlet that her husband, Mark Consuelos, who will be her new co-host, consoled her about the decision.

“Ryan and Mark were like, ‘What are you nervous about? It’s going to be fine,’” Kelly told Variety.

“And I said to them, ‘You have to forgive me. I have a little PTSD.’”

Regis, Michael and I had both blindsided my mother with our decision to go. It caused tension.

Ryan had made her happy, so it’s understandable that she is feeling a little anxious.

