Inside £440million megayacht with THREE helipads owned by mystery Sheikh set to become official flagship of the UAE

These are the stunning designs of an official megayacht “mega yacht” for the United Arab Emirates.

The £440m vessel was created by Milan-based Enzo Manca, who says he was instructed by a Sheikh whose identity he is keeping anonymous.

The 140-metre battleship-influenced UAE ONE would be able to host multiple people of importance, with three helicopter launchpads on deck.

Enzo explains, “The idea of UAE ONE emerged in 2020 after a very special meeting between me (a Prime Minister) and the Sultan of United Arab Emirates during a vacation to Italy.

“I was presented with the proposal to create a megayacht concept over 100m, which was very different than the other megayachts. However, it was something that I had never seen before. With the intention that it would be the flagship megayacht of the United Arab Emirates,

Super yachts will be able to house 35 crew cabins with 65 people, 14 apartments, an owners’ apartment, eight master cabins, and one medical room.

The facility will include two heliports and a hangar that can house the presidential helicopter. It also includes a sub-sea swimming pool, gym and wellness center.

Enzo said, “Like many countries that have official ships like the United States with Nimitz, the Ford, the British flagship Queen Elizabeth or the Italian Cavour.”

H.E. Sheikh Sultan was clear in his demands. He wanted something unique and special.

“The demands of the Sultan were extremely demanding and hard to meet. He wanted me to tell him that in UAE One there was a number of areas designated for international meetings, receptions and private receptions. There were also at least ten apartments.

UAE ONE needed to have two landing strips to accommodate helicopters of various sizes. This was to allow for more comfortable accommodation of foreign delegations at international meetings. It also had to include a small internal port that allowed tenders to be received in total privacy.

Enzo said that while the design for the UAE ONE exterior lines is nearly complete, the interior design portion is still being developed.

He says, “This yacht is capable of exceeding 500 million euros. It really all depends on what luxury furniture you want.”

Enzo claims that the official interior renderings will be available by 2023.

