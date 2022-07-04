The Rise of Gru’ Rules Box Office: $108.5 Million 3-Day Open

Universal/Illumination’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru”The first major animated hit post-shutdown has been a huge success with an estimated domestic debut of $108.5 Million from 4,391 screens worldwide and $195.7 Million globally.

Only a little less than the $115 Million opening made by the first “Minions”In 2015 “The Rise of Gru”This film joins the list of the 10 most successful animated films ever opened. It is currently ranked ninth on the list, just ahead a $108 million opening. “Shrek 2”2004 Universal also estimates that “Minions 2”Earn an extended July 4 opening of $127.9 Million

For this concert, the reception by the audience was overwhelmingly strong “Minions 2”With a CinemaScore A and a 92% Rotten TomatoesScore to go with 72% of critics. More importantly, CinemaScore polls showed that 50% of the film’s opening day audience was from families, a higher audience share than the other big family film hit of 2022, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” If there was any concern from the struggles of Pixar’s “Lightyear”The return of families to cinemas has been stalled and it is now over.

Also, the holdovers for the top five films are looking strong. With $26 million in its sixth weekend, Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick”Now, it has a domestic total of $570.9 Million and a global total of $1.14 Billion. It currently ranks No. It is now ranked No. 12 on all-time domestic charts, and No. 25 on all-time global charts.

In third is Warner Bros.’ “Elvis,”This is due to the continued interest from older audiences who are eager to see a biopic of The King of Rock and Roll. Its $19million second weekend is 39% less than its $30.5 million debut weekend. That gives it a total of $67.5M for the 10-days.

Universal rounds out the top 5 with their blockbuster “Jurassic World: Dominion”Blumhouse Horror Title “The Black Phone.”The global total “Dominion”The film has now reached $800,000,000 worldwide and is the fourth Hollywood movie of the pandemic era. It also adds $15.6 Million in its fourth weekend. Sunday was the last day of production. “Dominion”A total of $331.7 Million domestically and $821 Million worldwide.

“The Black Phone”It also has a strong hold against hard competition, with a $12.3million 3-day second weekend. Ethan Hawke stars in the $18 million horror movie. The film now has a global market value of $74million.

Finally, A24’s “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”The film was released in 22 theaters this weekend in limited release. The indie distributor estimates that the movie will be available in a 4-day period of $307,739 and that each theater will average $13,998. The film will be distributed worldwide later in the month.