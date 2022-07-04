Rihanna’s First Appearance since Giving Birth

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby in May 2022. They have kept the news quiet for a few months. According to one source, People, “Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different.”

The public now has the opportunity to see the new parents for the first time. A$AP Rocky will headline London’s Wireless Fest. Rap AlertRihanna was also seen standing by him. Also, Twitter users spotted them at a London barbershop. One Rihanna and RockyFans loved it! “anyone bumping into rihanna in london is one of gods favourites.”

She also gave her loyal fans a new beauty video that showed off a new look. Fenty Beauty launch. Bad Gal Ri Ri’s latest project is more popular. One Comment declared, “I know we’re all thinking the same thing 🤭 where’s our nephew, sis? We wanna see him NEOW lmao.”