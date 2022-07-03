Italy Avalanche: At least 6 people are killed in Italy after fragments of glacier fall on climbers.

After an avalanche that struck the Italian alps, at least six people were killed and ten others are still missing.

Tourists were struck by record temperatures in Northern Italy, which caused a glacier collapse. Reports indicate that at least eight additional people were injured.

3

The ice glacier collapsed on the Marmolada mountain, in Northern Italy, where at least ten people are still missing

Officials have warned that further collapses are possible.

According to an Italian newspaper, five helicopters and additional dogs units were sent to the area in search of survivors. La Repubblica.

A newspaper reporter was told by an eyewitness: “We heard a very loud noise, then we saw the snow and ice avalanche.”

Local authorities confirmed that rescue operations were underway following the incident. “ice avalanche”fell on tourists and that it was likely to be a “heavy toll”.

The Marmolada was the highest mountain in Dolomites Region of the Italian Alps, and the scene of the avalanche.

According to the Alpine rescue, the glacier fell on a route that hikers use to reach the top of the mountain.

A handout photo from Alpine rescue services shows where the ice glacier collapsed on the Dolomites region of the Italian Alps

3

Alpine rescue service handout photo showing the area where the ice melted in the Dolomites of the Italian AlpsCredit: Reuters

