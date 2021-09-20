The Real Reason Mandy Moore’s Husband Didn’t Attend The Emmys

Mandy Moore’s solo walk down the 2021 Emmys red carpet on September 19 had nothing to do with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, not wanting to be by side. It turned out that the musician had a very good reason not to make an appearance.

Dawes revealed on Instagram on September 18 that some members of the band’s team had tested positive for COVID-19. The statement claimed they’d had “a few positive tests in the last hour” but “everyone is feeling fine [with] minor symptoms,” adding, “We’ve tried to stay as careful and as podded up as we can but this virus found us anyway.” It’s not clear if Goldsmith was among those with a positive test.

Dawes also confirmed they’d cancelled their gig scheduled for that night and the “next few,” promising to keep fans updated on when they’d return to the stage. Although it is not clear if Goldsmith originally planned to travel to Los Angeles with his wife to attend the Emmys, it seems that he was forced to remain in Massachusetts due to coronavirus quarantine regulations.

Moore looked amazing at the event, there is no doubt. The “Candy” hitmaker sported a red Carolina Herrera gown with matching lipstick. The star hinted everything was fine at home as she teased via Instagram Stories that she took her breast pump along for the award show ride, calling it her “MVP accessory” (via People).