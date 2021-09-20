Paul Hollywood admits he’s ‘p***ed off’ with GBBO cast ahead of show launch

Paul Hollywood has revealed that he is “p***ed off” with this year’s Great British Bake Off contestants.

However, it’s not because the bakers aren’t skilled enough or are failing to create delicious cakes – it’s their adverse effect on his waistline that is the problem.

The 55-year-old judge will be back in the famous white tent this week for the show’s launch with fellow taster Prue Leith, 81, and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

Speaking to Love Sunday magazine, Paul said: “I put on 12 pounds in that b****y tent.”







He went on to reveal that he had shed about a stone and a half thanks to a strict fitness regime – but all that went out the window once filming started as the whole GBBO team “bubbled” together at a hotel in Hertfordshire.

Paul said: “All I wanted to do was go home to try and lose the weight again! I am p***ed off this year for the first time about it, because I was doing really well.







“Lockdown was doing me good, not bad. But my exercise regime changed when I was in Bake Off because I wasn’t allowed to leave the bubble to cycle.”

Paul shared that he was used to cycling 10 miles a day but during GBBO filming, on his rest days he was stuck inside his room writing his book – so no exercise.

He said that he has started to lose weight and is now back on track after taping has ended.

Last week Channel 4 revealed the new show’s contestants.







They are: Amanda, 56, a Met Police detective from London; Crystelle, 26, a client relationship manager from London; George, 34, a Shared Lives coordinator, from London; Freya, 19, a student from North Yorkshire; Rochica, 27, an HR business partner from Birmingham; Jürgen, 56, an IT Professional from Sussex; Jairzeno, 51, a head of finance from London; Tom, 28, a software developer from Kent; Giuseppe, 45, a chief engineer from Bristol; Lizzie, 28, a car production operative from Liverpool; Chigs, 40, a sales manager from Leicestershire and Maggie, 70, a retired midwife from Dorset.

Peter Sawkins, a young 20-year-old, won the Great British Bake Off 220.

The show’s youngest winner was an accounting and finance student.

