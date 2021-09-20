Peaceful Escape secret cove in Dorset and how to get there! Explore England

The beautiful location features clear waters and a rock beach as well as a stunning natural archway

If you’re looking for a tranquil escape without going abroad, look no further than this secret cove in Dorset.

Stair Hole Cove is a small cove located just west of Lulworth Cove and is one of the quieter and more beautiful spots on England’s southern coast.

This spectacular location has a rocky beach with clear waters and a natural stone archway that acts as a gateway into the English Channel.

This compact cove, which is located on the Jurassic Coast’s much-loved Jurassic Coast, also contains multiple caves that can be viewed from the seaward end of Stair Hole. It has been featured in movies and plays.

The video of the secluded area, which comes from TikTok user @ellenwhysall, shows off the beauty of the area, with enticing water which paddleboarders are making the most of.

As the camera pans across the area, others are enjoying a relaxing time on the beach. The gap in the rocks that leads to the sea is then shown.