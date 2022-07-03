‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Crew involved in accident during filming

EXCLUSIVE: There was an accident on the set of Disney+’s upcoming comedy series Muppet MayhemSources inform Deadline that late Friday night, a crew truck collided into a tree at the edge of Griffith Observatory’s cliff. We hear noone was hurt but the time of the accident, around 11:30 PM, is likely to raise again Hollywood’s decades-long issue of long hours on set. Sources say that the accident occurred around 11:30 PM. Muppet Mayhem Filmed for several weeks, with long days.

FilmLA allows location shoots. FilmLA requires that the non-profit agency be notified about any incident that occurs during exterior production. Deadline reached FilmLA with no comment.

Written by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, MuppetsVeteran Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes host the series. It follows The Electric Mayhem Band on their epic musical journey to record their first studio album.

Nora (Lilly Singh), a driven junior A&R executive, is tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band. The old-school Muppet band will be able to meet the new-day music scene with her assistance as they try to go Platinum.

The Electric Mayhem Band consists of Dr. Teeth (Barretta) on vocals and keyboards, Animal (Eric Jacobson) on drums, Floyd Pepper (Matt Vogel) on vocals and bass, Janice (David Rudman) on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot (Dave Goelz) on saxophone, and Lips (Peter Linz) on trumpet.

Kris Eber, Barretta, Michael Bostick, and Goldberg are executive producers. Yorkes serves as a co-executive produce. The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers.

Dominic Patten contributed this report.