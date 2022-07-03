Giada De Laurentiis’ Creative Salad Recipe Pairs Caramelized Onion And Grapefruit

Salads are a great summer side or meal, but it’s easy to get into a salad rut. It’s a good thing!‌Food Network Star Giada De Laurentiis has us covered with a salad recipe that’s anything but boring. But first, she reveals the savory ingredient that elevates any dish, including one of her favorite dishes—a refreshing summer salad. ‌

Typically known for her pasta dishes and posting decadent recipes like her spinach dip grilled cheese on social media, De Laurentiis’ spin‌ ‌on‌ ‌this summer‌ ‌salad‌ ‌recipe‌ ‌has‌ ‌us‌ ‌drooling.

On her Instagram, The Giadzy, De Laurentiis writes, “It’s a well-known fact that caramelized onions make everything better, and salad is no exception.”

De Laurentiis enjoys adding another element to salads and onions. A unique combination of grapefruit and caramelized onion takes De Laurentiis’ California-style greens to the next level. ‌

The caramelized onions’ sweetness and savory flavors are perfectly balanced by the grapefruit’s tart and tangy notes.

RELATED:Ina Garten uses this unexpected ingredient to elevate her fruit salad to a new level

“The deeply flavorful onions + tart ruby red grapefruit makes a delicious contrast of flavors in this beautiful salad,” De Laurentiis adds.

Adding a red wine vinegar dressing to this citrusy salad adds an even ‌bolder, vibrant flavor that’s perfect for summer nights.

Caramelized Onion And Grapefruit Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

Caramelized Onions

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 onions, sliced thin thinly sliced

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Red Wine Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

1/4 cup olive oil

To taste, kosher salt or black pepper

Caramelized Onion And Grapefruit Salad

2 pink grapefruits

1 head romaine lettuce, thinly sliced or torn into 1-inch pieces

1 large fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 small cucumber, peeled, seeded, and thinly sliced

3 scallions, finely sliced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped

Instructions:

To caramelize the onions, heat oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add the onions and balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. ‌Stir occasionally until‌ ‌the‌ ‌onions‌ ‌are‌ ‌soft, dark, ‌golden‌ ‌brown,‌ ‌about‌ ‌30‌ ‌minutes. ‌Remove from the heat and let cool for‌ ‌about‌ ‌10 minutes. In the meantime, prepare the red wine vinaigrette by mixing all ingredients in a small bowl. ‌Using a whisk, combine the red wine vinegar with the‌ ‌lemon‌ ‌juice‌ ‌and‌ ‌honey. ‌Add the olive oil. ‌Season with salt and pepper‌ ‌to‌ ‌taste. Set aside. Cut the grapefruit into sections. Place the grapefruit pieces in a bowl. Next, add the lettuce and fennel to a bowl. Toss the salad in the red wine vinaigrette and mix well. Place the caramelized onions on top. Enjoy.

Suitable as an appetizer or an entree, this luxurious salad studded with pink grapefruit makes a great side dish for ‌lighter‌ ‌fare. ‌‌‌With its refreshing, sweet, and tart flavors, this dish goes‌ ‌well‌ ‌with‌ ‌‌chicken,‌‌ ‌‌shrimp,‌‌ ‌‌or‌‌ ‌‌salmon.

More from Suggest