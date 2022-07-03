Savannah Daisley, 45 was charged with illegal sex with teenagers in the life of a ‘glamorous Heiress’

A HEIress with great wealth has been thrown out of her glamorous life and into jail after being accused by a teenage boy of having sex.

Savannah Daisley, 45 was arrested for unlawful sex. It is a stark contrast to her jet-setting life as a socialite in Australia.

The heiress was living in a “life of luxury”Jusqu’à her arrest June 27, on multiple charges for aggravated sexualt of minor

She is currently living in an Australian prison. Before that Daisley lived at a $6million Sydney Harbor house.

According to some reports, her long-standing health issues led to her work in wellness.

Daisley’s website offers a window into her former, less healthy life.

“After having a childhood wrought with junk food (toxic food), to becoming the resident mojito (cocktail with mint, lime and sugar in it) girl in my 20s, I manifested some pretty tough imbalances in my body over the years,” the site says.

Ross Daisley is her father, who is a well-known breeder of thoroughbred racehorses Choisir. He was an international champion after winning the prestigious Royal Ascot races and Newmarket races in 2003.

Authorities claim she was “highly intoxicated”When the alleged crimes took place.

The Australian media outlet reports that recent court filings show how authorities collected evidence.

“Police allege a legal phone tap recorded the entrepreneur talking about kissing the alleged victim,” news.com.au reported.

The incident that occurred against the 14-year old took place in May 2021.

Daisley was sent by Daisley to the Silverwood Women’s Correctional Centre. Here are some of Australia’s most notorious female offenders.

They include Jessica Camilleri (who beheaded her mother, Kathleen Folbigg), Sharyn Wade, who starved her nine-year-old daughter to death, and Alo-Bridget Namoa, the terrorist plotter.

Mr Daisley had offered to pay a $10,000 (£5,667) bail but a judge ruled it wasn’t in the public interest for her to be released from custody.

According to police, the child abuse took place on four occasions within 24 hours on May 20, 2021.

The lifestyle entrepreneur, with over 40,000 followers on Instagram will remain behind bars till her next court date on Aug 23.

Daisley is innocent of all charges. However, he has not yet filed any pleas.