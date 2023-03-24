The cabin is designed by a girl and includes overhead lockers and real seats.

You can stay the night in a plane-shaped cabin, complete with overhead lockers and real seats.

The best part is the fact that it was made by a 12-year old girl.

A girl and her dad created a plane cabin where you can spend the night

A father and a daughter created an airplane cabin for the purpose of sleeping over.Credit: Zsuzsa Dara
Inside is a double bed and real plane seats

There is also a double bed in the room and two real airplane seats.Credit: Zsuzsa Dara
It has its own bathroom too

You can also use the bathroom in your own bathroom.Credit: Zsuzsa Dara

Lujzi Pados (Hungarian) came up the idea for the tiny house that can double as a rental property and playhouse.

Hello Wood Architecture, located in Budapest was able to turn their dream into a reality.

This cabin is shaped like a small blue airplane and can accommodate two people with a double bed hidden in its nose.

There are also two plane seats inside. A tiny kitchen, with hotplate and sink, is also available.

You will find a bathroom in the cabin and real overhead lockers.

Pan Am’s tiny model airplane will be visible to aviation enthusiasts.

It can be found in Zala County of Hungary. This makes it only an hour from London.

Tamás Fülöp, the Jet House’s project architect, said: “We were happy to accept the unusual assignment.

It is an exciting task as an architect to create a structure that’s cute.

It was also challenging to integrate traditional architectural elements such as thermal insulation, waterproofing and vapor barrier into the sculpture.

Do not worry if it rains outside – all cabins have a waterproof coating that repels the rain.

Although the cabin is soon to open, the price will not be known.

Hello Wood Lujzi stated that she is “on cloud nine” with her comfortable Jet and would welcome the opportunity for other people to feel what it’s like to live in an airplane home.

These are several covered Boeing 747 aircraft that were converted to hotels or cafes.

One man even bought an entire Boeing plane for £82,000 – and now lives in it himself.

The retro design was created by Budapest architecture firm Hello Wood

Hello Wood in Budapest created this retro design.Credit: Zsuzsa Dara
It will open to the public soon too

The public will soon be able to see it.Credit: Zsuzsa Dara
Brits wanting to stay can head to Hungary

Brits looking to live in Hungary can go to Hungary.Credit: Zsuzsa Dara

