Google has hidden ‘death’ page for everyone’s accounts – check yours now or risk eternal afterlife of shame

This creepy function lets you choose what happens after your death.

You may have wondered what happens after death to your Google Account.

Google now lets you make plans for your online future, just like in estate planning.

Google defaults to assuming that you no longer use your Google Account if you don’t log in to it for more than two years. MakeUseOf.

Google may use other contact information such as an email address or mobile number to reach you before deleting your files, emails and photos.

But, it will first contact your “Inactive account manager” before doing this.

This is true if the device has been set up before.

What’s the Inactive Account Management?

It is hidden and signifies your digital next of family.

“Inactive Account Manager is a way for users to share parts of their account data or notify someone if they’ve been inactive for a certain period of time,” according to Google.

What is the secret to it?

Based on what permissions have you granted, the Inactive account manager can allow access to certain parts of your Google data.

Photos, emails, documents and other public-facing information such as YouTube videos, are all included in this data.

An Inactive Account Manager will reduce your risk of losing sensitive data after your death. It is also useful for those who are close to you.

Google grants the Inactive Account Manager access to your data for a limited time before your account is wiped. If you choose that option, your whole Google Account will be deleted.

How can an Inactive Account Manager gain access to your Google Account data?

Any content that has been linked to Google Account can be accessed by the designated manager. This is a partial list.

Log activity

Chrome

Contacts

Driving

Mail

Historiography of the location

Chat

Photos

As they can see every detail of your life, it is important to select the person you feel most comfortable with.

Google lets you select up to 10 trustees that have different access to your accounts.

How to assign an inactive manager