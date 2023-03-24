GMA’s Dr Jen Ashton shows off tiny waist in tight pants and low-cut top while posing with General Hospital star on set

Good Morning America’s Dr Jennifer Ashton was able to have a fangirl moment when she interviewed a General Hospital star.

Dr Jen (53 years old) couldn’t conceal her joy when Finola Hughes posed behind-the scenes for a photograph.

Dr Jennifer Ashton uploaded this picture of herself with General Hospital star Finola Hicks on Instagram

5 Jennifer, mother-of-two is no stranger in stylish clothes and looks fabulous. /drjashton

In this Instagram snap, Finola the TV Star looked happy and pointed out Finola at 63.

Dr Jen was wearing high-waisted navy pants with large gold buttons on each side.

These were worn by the mother-of-two with a navy blue cowl neck sweater, which allowed her skin to be exposed.

Dr Jen wore a plain gold necklace with matching earrings, and her blonde hair was down and loosely curled.

Finola, on the other hand, wore navy-blue tailored pants and paired them with a large pale blue shirt and corset.

Dr Jen captioned her photo as: “With @generalhospitalabc legend @finolafilona Celebrating the longest-running scripted Drama in Television History! Happy 60th General Hospital Finola! It was great chatting with yours

The post was liked and commented on by 271,000 of her followers, who also used flame emoticons.

Finola was described as “love that girl!” Have been following her since high school. PLANNED my college schedule around GH 3:00 EST.”

Interview with Dr Jen by the General Hospital actress follows a brief break and time spent in Costa Rica this month.

JEN’S VACATION

The daytime television star dropped a photo dump from her trip on Instagram, and it looks like she had a wild time.

Jennifer was seen in the first photo of the drop floating in a swimming pool while holding a Boston Redsocks bucket top.

After that, things got a lot wilder.

Another photo featured local wildlife like an adorable monkey perched on a tree, and a large lizard perched on a course.

Jen posted another sweet video, showing a turtle baby running on the beach and a Pura Vida sunset.

A great photo of her with her vacation team on jetskis at the bottom of the ocean was also shared by her.

The GMA star captioned the post: “Pura Vida #workhardplayhard.”

Jennifer did not share a picture of herself in a bikini on her trip with her fans, but many outfits highlighted her thin frame.

Prior to her relaxed trip, Dr Jen went to Hollywood where she shot segments for the 2023 Oscars.

As she was filming a segment on the Academy Awards (March 13), her skintight leggings impressed fans.

Contrasting with the neutral tones on the champagne-colored carpet, her black and red-print figure hugging trousers were a striking contrast.

When Dr Jen appears on ABC's breakfast program, she always looks fabulous.

5 Recently, the TV Star shared photos on social media from a Costa Rica vacation. /drjashton