Will The Blacklist return to NBC after its tenth-season finale?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Blacklist season 10* — James Spader has graced our screens as Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington since The Blacklist first aired in 2013, helping the show to become not only one of the most-watched shows on NBC but US TV as a whole.

The Blacklist 10th season finale recap

Red, along with his FBI Task Force comrades have spent ten years working to take down the criminals listed on the Blacklist.

Red was a prime target in Season 10, as the former Blacklisters under Wujing promised to exact their revenge.

The Task Force was faced with a much bigger threat by the end of the episode, Congressman Arthur Hudson. He had begun investigating the secret unit, and had plans to close it down.

Red kills Hudson in the two-part episode after Hudson shoots his Task Force Colleague Dembe Zuma.

Red fled to Spain to spend the remaining years of his long life peacefully after he transfused himself to save Dembe.

Red was confronted by an angry bull during a stroll in Andalusian country. The bull charged at him and he got gored.

Ressler had managed to track Red down to the remote area but he arrived on the scene too late as Red was already dead by the time he arrived.

The Blacklist will return to season 11

The Blacklist won’t be returning for Season 11

Prior to the arrival of season 10, NBC confirmed that it would serve as The Blacklist’s final installment.

The death of Raymond Reddington is a fitting end to The Blacklist as it brings an end to the story of the show’s central character.

On top of that, it’s unlikely that the show would be able to sustain itself without the irreplaceable James Spader in its lead role.

Unfortunately, the possibility of future spin-offs also seems unlikely at this point too thanks to the track record of 2017’s The Blacklist: Redemption. Famke Jenssen and Ryan Eggold starred in the spin-off, but it was cancelled due to low ratings after only one season.

Season 10 Finale: Fans React

It’s safe to say that the finale of The Blacklist season 10 and the fate of Raymond Reddington has divided fans, with some praising his down-to-earth death while others feel he warranted a grander send-off.

One fan on Twitter wrote: “This has to be the most stupid, lazy and confusing ending ever to a great series.”

While a commenter on YouTube wrote: “At face value, it’s a boring end for a larger-than-life character. On anything beneath face value, it’s a death Raymond Reddington would have wanted.”

“That ending of The Blacklist had to be a joke,” commented this fan. “May go down as the worst finale of all time. The show literally had no loose ends. The entire show was rendered pointless”

This fan was certainly left satisfied: “The most wanted man in the world. The crime concierge. The tippy top of the criminal pyramid… killed by a bull! What an ending!”

Another Twitter user said: “Reddington survived and escaped the top security forces, agencies and enemies only to be killed by some bull in some remote village in Spain.”

And finally, this fan commented: “As much as I find it weird, I can come to terms with that. It’s a calm ending.”

The Blacklist season 10 ended on NBC

