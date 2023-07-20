Jane Birkin’s young photos and quotes are a window into icon’s effortless personality

British singer and fashion icon Jane Birkin’s death has fans looking back at her young photos to reflect on her effortless style and personality.

The singer, actress, and model died on Sunday, July 16. Although her cause of death wasn’t immediately revealed, several reports state that she had previously suffered a stroke in 2021. Despite her English nationality, Jane was an icon in France, a country she came to at age 20. She became a household name in France thanks to her highly publicized relationship with singer Serge Gainsbourg. However, a big reason behind her French and international fame was her music talent and fashion sense as well as her bold and effortless personality. Jane Birkin’s photos from her younger days depict just that!

A look at Jane Birkin’s young photos

Below is a picture of the star at age 20. Unlike many stars of her generation, Jane never shied away from showing skin on and off the screen. A year before this picture was taken, Jane starred in the film Blow Up (1966) which featured in a threesome scene at just age 19.

Jane’s tumultuous relationship with Berge lasted 12 years. The two were also frequent music collaborators. Despite their personal relationship ending after over a decade, the pair’s professional partnership continued until Serge’s death in 1991.

Jane is present on the set of her controversial film Blow Up in the below picture along with her co-actor David Hemmings.

Serge and Jane locked into a pose during their sensual dance.

The below picture shows Jane in an effortless hairdo at the age of 28. While most of her pictures feature her with her hair down, she looked breezy and effortless in her hairdo as well.

Jane Birkin featured with actor Horst Buchholz in 1975.

A rare picture of Jane Birkin with curly hair.

Icon’s most inspiring quotes