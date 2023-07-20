Christopher Nolan’s Reaction to Barbie vs. Oppenheimer

The creative teams behind several of the summer’s most popular films wish their competitors good luck.

The aforementioned is a Twitter from Tom Cruise, the actor-producer and his “Mission: Impossible -– Dead Reckoning Part One” director Christopher McQuarrie are shown holding tickets in front of the respective movie posters of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Oppenheimer,” and “Barbie.” Cruise wrote: “There are so many amazing films to watch in theatres this summer,” and listed the titles of all three movies. Next day “Barbie’s” Greta Gerwig, and Margot Robbie appeared. Cruisers Responded to Cruise Mission: Accepted! Along with the tweet, there are pictures of Robbie Gerwig and Cruise McQuarrie holding posters and tickets of “Indiana Jones”, “Oppenheimer” and “Mission: Impossible.”

Cillian Murphy and Nolan both seem to be addressing the box office battle between “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”, with grace. I think it’s fantastic. I will be seeing Barbie. IGN quoted Murphy as saying, “I can’t get enough of it.” It’s great that two incredible films, by talented filmmakers, are coming out at the same time. What could be better than spending a day at the movies?

Murphy’s “Oppenheimer” co-star Matt Damon agreed. “I love the fact that people are talking about going to two movies in a weekend,” he explained. “Ben [Affleck] “I used to watch two films every weekend and think that people should also do this.”