The Baby Mama/Baby Daddy McDonald’s Clip Is Peak E-Pettiness

A viral video of a woman chewing out her baby daddy for only bringing McDonald's for his kid and not three others that aren't his sparked a debate.

The internet is full of folks airing out their personal grievances and problems, and sometimes it can be cringe-inducing to watch. From passive-aggressive Facebook call-outs to clips of arguments and fights that take place in restaurants to e-tirades that expose personal dirty laundry that is so intimate we can’t help but wince, you begin to wonder why folks are so willing to put themselves out there on the web, where nothing is ever deleted. Many people feel that this Baby Mama/Baby Daddy McDonald’s clip is one of those clips.

What is the Baby Mama/Baby Daddy McDonald’s video?

In the clip, a woman can be heard cursing out her “baby daddy” for coming to drop off food for his child that he had with the woman. She has a total of four kids, but only one with the man, and he only brings food for the one that he fathered with her, not the others.

She’s upset that he isn’t bringing meals for the children who aren’t his, and goes off on a video rant that she then uploaded to the internet. “How come you can’t feed my other kids f–king McDonald’s, though?” she shouts in the video while she stands by a door recording an empty sidewalk.



“You’re not finna sit here and make my other kids feel left out, and you’re only bringing one child something to f–king eat.” When she sees him pull up to the door, she says, “Look there he go, and I bet you he only got one thing.” The video then shows a blue sedan pull up to the front of a building. “I’m finna expose the s–t out of him so people can see how he really is,” the woman continues.

A man emerges from the vehicle holding a McDonald’s bag, and he immediately starts laughing asking what she has her phone out for and she says, “I’m fixing to expose you.” “What?” the man says. She then goes on to say that it doesn’t look like he brought enough food for all of her kids. The man replies, “Lisa stop playing with me. Get this f–king food.”



She repeats that it doesn’t look like it’s enough food for all her kids, and he goes on to say that it’s one burger and one order of fries, which is what his child likes. She then asks, “What about my other kids?” To which he replies, “What about your other kids? They ain’t my kids.” She says, “OK but them your kid’s siblings.”



He then asks what she’s talking about and what she’s mad about as she continues to record him and scream at him. “Them my kids, them your kid’s siblings, though,” she repeats. He then asks her, “You didn’t feed them?” “You know I don’t get my food stamps till the seventh!” she says. He then asks her, “Lisa, how the f–k is that my problem?”

He goes on to tell her that they’re her kids and that she decided to have them and that he’s only responsible for providing for his child. She said that it makes his siblings feel bad that he has McDonald’s and they don’t, to which the man says she can put him in her room or bring him out to the car to eat with him.



He then asks her if she expects him to bring food for her other kids if he brings food for his child, and when she says yes, he tells her that she “sounds f–king dumb.” The man asks where the other kids’ fathers are, to which she replies that he knew what he was getting into when he had a baby with her. Exasperated, the man asks why she’s recording the video at all.

When he hands her the food, she tosses the drink, throws the food on the floor, and says that if he’s not going to bring food for all of her children, then his son doesn’t get to eat McDonald’s either. The man calmly stands there and asks why she did that. Viewers who saw the video seemed to be mostly in support of the Baby Daddy.