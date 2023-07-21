After appearing in disguise, Loose women fans are convinced that the’mystery erotic author’ guest on their show is actually a very famous royal.

Fans of LOOSE women are certain that a mystery erotic author guest is a famous royal.

The Secret Socialite – known as Ava – appeared on today’s show in disguise to promote her debut book, Naked In Mayfair.

3

Judi Love stunned the audience in the studio as she read an extremely racy excerpt from the hot novel.

An anonymous writer had written, “His lips were brushed by his tongue and she moved instinctively to touch him. They fit perfectly.”

She could not believe that he was wearing a full-clothed body.

She claimed that she was hiding her identity in order to protect her family and reputation.

Nadia admitted that she nearly cancelled the event due to fear of being exposed – and talked with the voice of a voice changer.

Sarah Ferguson, many believed, was the author of this book.

The panelist was told that the Duchess lives at Windsor’s Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew, but only her ex-husband is aware of the fact. Her children also know about the arrangement.

Along with her distinct accent, this sent fans into a frenzy – with one writing on Twitter, “That’s obviously Fergie!!”

Others added, “So Andrew knows,” and, “It’s Fergie.”

Four people responded, “Well Sarah Ferguson is 100% right. Who else speaks like that?”

But a source close to Sarah told Central Recorder, “This has nothing to do with the Duchess. She is proud to publish best-selling books under her own name.”

Fergie has published at least thirty titles of fiction and nonfiction, for all readers.

