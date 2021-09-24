Susana Gersson Rosas is Gersson’s wife.

GERSSON Rosas is in the hot seat, as his intimate relationship with a NBA Minnesota Timberwolves employee was brought to light as he was fired from the organization.

His marriage terms with Susana Howard remain unknown.

Who is Susana Howard?

Howard is Rosas’ wife. According to reports, the couple have been dating since their teens. There is not information about when the couple got married.

Howard’s Instagram account remains private. She seems to avoid the spotlight and is not much known about herself.

Rosas and Howard are parents to children?

In January 2016, the couple welcomed twins, Grayson and Giana.

2 Howard with her two children, Giana and Grayson

Rosas said in an interview that his family speaks Spanish at home.

The Timberwolves fired Rosas.

The Timberwolves reported that Rosas was fired as the Timberwolves’ team president after workers complained about a toxic work culture.

“This decision was made for performance reasons,” According to a source close to the Timberwolves, this was in response to employees’ complaints about a toxic work culture.

According to a source, Rosas’s alleged affair with a Timberwolves worker was not the reason for his firing. It did add weight and impact the timing of the firing.