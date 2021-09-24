The Masked Singer: Who is Mother Nature?

SEASON 6 of The Masked Singer started on September 22, 2021, and has already seen two eliminations.

Nick Cannon, the host of The Masked Song, said that this season would have more surprises and be filled with more elaborate costumes.

2 Mother Nature was eliminated on night one of The Masked Singer’s season 6 two-night premier Image Credits: YouTube

Who is Mother Nature from The Masked Singer?

Mother Nature was among the two contestants eliminated from season 6.

It is not known who is behind this mask, despite being eliminated.

Mother Nature will not be masked during the second night of season 6, which airs on Thursday, September 23.

The celebrity revealed that their reasoning behind choosing the costume was because, “Mother Nature is a force to be reckoned with.”

What are fans saying?

After Mother Nature’s performance the judges speculated that the celebrity could be Tracee Eli Ross, Tiffany Haddish or Chelsea Handler.

Twitter users also shared their opinions on who is behind the mask.

Some viewers speculate that the celebrity could possibly be Kesha, Shakira, or Vivica. Fox.

Many others pointed out that it closely resembles Kesha.

How does Mother Nature’s costume rank against other contestants?

Fans supported the contestants and there was a lot of excitement after the costume reveal on YouTube. Reddit. Twitter. As they were excited for the new season, fans said that this was their favorite costume.

Before the premiere, fans have begun to categorize their favorite costumes.

The Masked Singer costume ranking debate is ongoing. Viewers have a variety of opinions, ranging from Mother Nature being the number one contender to the costume being ranked as the number nine among the 16 contestants.

What is the status of season 6?

Night one saw two eliminations including:

The remaining contestants include:

This season also introduces the “Take It Off Buzzer” which can be hit if a judge is certain they know who is behind the mask.

If they’re correct, the judge will get two points. The celebrity must then reveal themselves. However, if they’re wrong, the judge will lose two points.

You can only use the buzzer once in Group A, and once in group B.

Where can you watch The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8 PM EST on Fox.

Viewers can also stream it on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and Hulu plus.