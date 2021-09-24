Prince Harry dealt blow as duke ‘damaged goods’ after ‘falling from grace’, expert says

Prince Harry has been dealt a new blow after a royal historian claimed he’s now “damaged goods”.

Dr Edward Owens, royal expert, says the Duke of Sussex has “fallen from grace” after polls show his popularity has plummeted since he stepped down as a senior royal with his wife Meghan Markle.

The cover story of Time Magazine featured the 37-year-old and was named one of the top 100 influential persons alongside the Duchess. However, there has been backlash against the couple since their move to the US.

They traveled across the Atlantic to California last year with their son Archie, who is now two years old, and welcomed Lilibet Diana, their baby girl, in June.







Dr Owens says Harry and Meghan’s future following Megxit has changed in the UK, writes The Express.

He said: “In the British public opinion polls, he’s really fallen from grace.

“The British public have very little time for Harry compared to pre the start of 2019.”

He further added that the Duke's memoir is likely to be well-received in the US, but could be a flop on British soil.







Dr Owens, who authored, The Family Firm, Monarchy, Mass Media and the British Public, 1932-53, said: “Harry is hot right now.

“He’s interesting and he’s got to make what he can out of that interesting story whilst people are still interested in him.

"It's being largely written for an American audience, he's damaged goods in the UK."







Prince Harry’s favourability rating, according to a poll from YouGov, revealed it dropped to 55% by January last year, after the Megxit announcement.

It fell to 44% last month from a survey that was conducted between August 27-29. This is the same level it was for Prince Charles after he divorced Princess Diana.

Negative opinions about former actress Meghan Markle dropped from 55% to 33% in October 2019, as compared to 55% in October 2019.







The polling company link fallout over the Oprah interview, as well as statements regarding the Covid pandemic and Afghanistan to the negative data.

It comes after Harry announced he would publish an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” next year, as speculation grows over what will be included in the ‘tell-all book’.

Dr Owens stated that the memoir is unlikely not to have an effect on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which will take place next year. Harry and Meghan will also be invited.

