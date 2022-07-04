These are the 25 best new movies to stream in July 2022

With the new month comes a slew of new releases and library titles that are hitting streaming services. With the sheer quantity of content at an all-time high, it can be tough to keep track of what’s streaming where – and especially difficult to find something you haven’t seen before. That’s why we’ve put together an all-in-one list of the best new to streaming movies available in July 2022.

Our list includes brand-new releases such as the actioner “The Gray Man”Dakota Johnson-fronted “Persuasion”To stream new titles such as the animated heist flick “The Bad Guys” or Edgar Wright’s horror film “Last Night in Soho.” There’s plenty to recommend, so let’s get down to it.

These are the top new movies streaming in July.

The Bad Guys

Universal Pictures

July 1, Peacock

The latest release from DreamWorks Animation is also one of their best – a highly stylized crime caper that is equal parts Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” and Hayao Miyazaki’s “Sherlock Hound.”Sam Rockwell plays Mr. Wolf. He is a criminal mastermind and leader of a group that includes Awkwafina (Ms. Tarantula), Marc Maron (Mr. Snake), Craig Robinson (Mr. Shark) and Anthony Ramos (Mr. Piranha). Of course, wouldn’t you know it, these bad guys start to realize that there are some advantages to being Good guys. This DreamWorks project is innovatively animated and fast-paced. wantTo become a franchise.

The Princess

Joey King “The Princess” (20th Century)

July 1, Hulu

Imagine a live-action version of animated Disney fairy tales merged with “Die Hard”And you can get a feel for what “The Princess”It is what it all revolves around. Joey King portrays a princess who is kidnapped, held in the highest tower, and then forced to fight her way down. Olga Kurylenko and Dominic Cooper are the ultimate baddies, and they love to chew on scenery and wear leather. “The Princess”The writer of “John Wick”One of the original creators of the “Fast and the Furious”Franchise, which will give you some great touchstones for this bloody bedtime story.

Independence Day

20th Century Studios

July 1, Hulu

Just in-time for the Fourth of July “Independence Day”Hulu. Roland Emmerich’s 1996 disaster film is a classic. It depicts an alien invasion on Earth and how humans fight back. Will Smith portrays a confident pilot while Jeff Goldblum plays a charming technician for satellites and Bill Pullman is a powerful performance as the president. The cast of charismatic characters keeps this movie going despite the fact that things get really crazy.

Blowing Away

MGM

July 1, Prime Video

If you’re beguiled by Jeff Bridges’ performance in “The Old Man”You might enjoy this 1994 thriller on FX, which you really should. Bridges plays a bomb disposal expert in Boston who becomes the target of increasingly violent attacks by Tommy Lee Jones’ IRA nutbag. With a terrific supporting cast that includes Jeff’s father Lloyd Bridges, Forest Whitaker and Suzy Amis, and inventively staged suspense set pieces, where director Stephen Hopkins (an underappreciated stylist) takes you inside the explosive devices, “Blown Away”It will leave you feeling, well, you’ll know.

Speed

20th Century Studios

July 1, Prime Video

If you find yourself saying these things, “They don’t make ‘em like they used to,” odds are you’re probably talking about movies like “Speed.”This 1994 thrill ride includes Sandra Bullock driving in a speeding van, Keanu Reynolds wearing a buzzcut and Dennis Hopper. The fact that the first act is its own set piece that’s a PreludeYou can find everything you need in the movie-long sequence to come.

Virtuosity

Paramount Pictures

July 1, Prime Video

This movie is so big! Denzel Washington plays a futuristic cop (that leather uniform, yowza) who battles a sentient computer program has sprung to life and is now terrorizing our world (played by a pre-”Gladiator” Russell Crowe). High concept doesn’t even cover it. This movie, which seems to be a fun idea for a PG-13 action film, is actually a R-rated thriller. It’s also different from other movies with the same style and made around the same time (sorry). “Johnny Mnemonic”), it is filled with unforgettable details – Crowe, at his absolute hammiest, eating glass to regenerate himself after being shot; a soundtrack full of 90s trip-hop classics; that leather uniform – that it is insane that this hasn’t become a full-on cult classic.

The Talented Mister Ripley

Paramount Pictures

July 1, Prime Video

Matt Damon delivers what may be his best performance in filmmaker Anthony Minghella’s 1999 Patricia Highsmith adaptation “The Talented Mr. Ripley.”Damon plays a young, sociopathic man who falls in love with a wealthy young man (played here by Jude Law) while on vacation in Italy. He becomes so obsessed that it leads him to attempt to take his own life. Richly drawn characters, and a standout Philip Seymour Hoffman performance. NotWhat makes this standout? Make this a must see.

Last Night in Soho

Highlight Features

July 1, HBO Max

Edgar Wright brings his horror knowledge and passion to his 2021 film “Last Night in Soho,” a colorful psychological thriller that is as much an ode to 1970s horror as it is a modern twist on folks’ idealized obsession with the past. Thomasin McKenzie stars as a young fashion school student who moves to Soho, only to spend her nights magically whisked to the 1960s in the body of another woman (played by Anya Taylor-Joy). As she attempts to unravel a series of murders from her past, what starts as a dream quickly turns into a nightmare.

The Counselor

20th Century Studios

July 1, HBO Max

One of Ridley Scott’s best and most underrated movies, it is also the one and only original screenplay Cormac McCarthy, the novelist behind “No Country for Old Men,”is the greatest writer of all time. If you believe that, “The Counselor”You are mistaken if you think this is a simple legal thriller (or a simple drug world thriller). Michael Fassbender is a Texas attorney who gets involved with the drug trade. From there, things spiral outof control. The supporting cast is an embarrassment of riches (Cameron Diaz, Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, Brad Pitt, Bruno Ganz), but the star of the show is really McCarthy’s screenplay, which veers wildly from the philosophical to the profane, and Scott’s elegant direction, which nimbly brings McCarthy’s writing to full-bodied (and very blood) life.

The World’s End

Highlight Features

July 1, HBO Max

If you like “Shaun of the Dead”Or “Hot Fuzz,”You owe to yourself to see the third film in the Cornetto Trilogy’s loosely connected Cornetto Trilogy. “The World’s End.” Edgar Wright once again directs with many familiar faces from those previous two films – including Simon Pegg and Nick Frost – returning to tell the story of a group of childhood friends who reunite in their hometown to reluctantly take part in a pub crawl, as organized by Pegg’s character who’s an addict clinging to the past. But their night of friendship turns into a fight for survival, as they discover the town’s residents may or may not have been taken over by robots.

Crimson Tide

Buena Vista Pictures

July 1, Peacock

This is the plutonic ideal for a summer blockbuster. ‘90s Jerry Bruckheimer/Don Simpson classic sees Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman going head-to-head inside a nuclear submarine. How’How is that for tension? Tony Scott’s beautiful direction is a credit to him. “Crimson Tide”This movie is edge-of-your seat entertainment with a screenplay that’s whip smart (with Quentin Tarantino contributions!Fantastic performances by James Gandolfini and Viggo Mortensen, and an excellent score by Hans Zimmer. It is also nice to recall a time in which major studios, such as Disney, made highly entertaining movies for grown-ups. hadYou will be able to see it on the big screen. Oh, how times have changed.

Harry Potter Franchise

Warner Bros.

July 1, Peacock

There’s no wrong time to watch the “Harry Potter” movies, and after a spell off of Peacock (and on HBO Max), they’re all back on the streaming service this month. Whether you’re looking to marathon the entire franchise or throw on your favorite like a comfy blanket, Peacock’s got all eight films available to stream.

Lucy

EuropaCorp

July 1, Peacock

If you ever wondered what Terence Malick’s “The Tree of Life”What would it have looked like if it had gunfights and Morgan Freeman? Well, this movie is for you. One of French filmmaker Luc Besson’s very best films, “Lucy”This is what happens to Scarlett Johansson, an American party girl. She gets exposed to a drug which opens her brain up. She learns to control electronics, develops special abilities and reaches a kind of unity with the cosmos. She must also outrun the evil drug dealer, played by Choi Minsik. “I Saw the Devil”And “Oldboy”). If you’ve never seen “Lucy,” it’s an A+ thrill ride.

Tremors

Universal Pictures

July 1, Peacock

The greatest movie ever made on giant underground worms. “Tremors”This is a cult favorite for a reason. Kevin Bacon and Burt Ward, who we lost earlier in the year, play two dipshit friends who are about to leave Perfection, Nevada when they discover that underground worms exist. These worms will eat you whole. With a formidable supporting cast including Reba McEntire and Michael Gross, Bacon and Ward seamlessly walk the line between comedy and horror. “Tremors”This is the best. If you’ve never seen it before or it’s been a while, give it a go. If you love it, there’s a never-ending series of direct-to-video sequels of varying quality (most starring Gross) that you can marathon afterwards.

House of Gucci

MGM

July 2, Prime Video

Ridley Scott directed two historical dramas last season. This is the most loud. Lady Gaga is always entertaining and plays Patrizia, a woman who married into Gucci’s fashion dynasty. After that she hired a hitman to kill her husband Maurizio Gucci. (Adam Driver). While “House of Gucci” never reaches the frenzied heights that it probably should, it’s still a lot of campy fun, especially considering Jared Leto’s deeply bizarre turn as the family’s black sheep Paolo Gucci and equally hammy supporting performances from (among others) Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

The Sea Beast

Netflix

July 8, Netflix

Netflix’s latest lavishly expensive animated feature, following their breakthrough last year with the Oscar-nominated “Mitchells vs. the Machines,”This is a period-long seafaring adventure. “Big Hero 6”Chris Williams is the director. Set in a society which values sea serpent hunting, it tells the story Jacob Holland (Karl Urban), an macho monster hunter who is turned on his head by Zaris-Angel Hator (pint sized stowaway), who teaches him how wrongheaded his lifelong quest. The film is full of action scenes (animated by Sony Pictures ImageWorks), thought-provoking characters, and modern politics. “The Sea Beast”It really does work.

Mad Max: Fury Road

Warner Bros.

July 9, HBO Max

​​For a jolt of adrenaline, check out filmmaker George Miller’s action masterpiece “Mad Max: Fury Road.” You don’t have to be familiar with the “Mad Max” franchise in order to appreciate the pulse-pounding at the story of this film, which finds captive Max (played by Tom Hardy) hopping aboard an oil tanker driven by Furiosa (Charlize Theron) who is absconding from Immortan Joe’s Citadel with his “wives”In tow. The chase ensues. “Mad Max: Fury Road”Miller’s meticulously captured car chase captures one car from start to finish. But on top of the theatrics, the film is also a meaty feminist diatribe that leaves you with much to chew on after you’ve finished your popcorn.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

20th Century Studios

July 12, HBO Max/Hulu

This is the first big screen appearance for beloved animated sitcoms “Bob’s Burgers”It’s a musical murder mystery that has been running for over ten years, and it’s now in its 12th season. It really works! After a body is found in a nearby sinkhole, the burger-loving family is drawn into an evil plot. This leads to a surprising (and often song-filled!) adventure. It retains the same heart and humor as the original series. Both long-time fans and new viewers will enjoy this episode. “Bob’s Burgers”They will be equally pleased.

Uncharted

Sony Pictures

July 15, Netflix

Perhaps the best movie (or the most enjoyable) that was based upon a videogame is Arguably. “Uncharted”It was a modest success when it first came out in the spring of this year. Tom Holland stars as Nate Drake, a young explorer and treasure hunter. Mark Wahlberg is his more experienced soldier of Fortune in the film version of the PlayStation Game. The action scenes are filled with enthusiasm, particularly the one in which cars drop from a plane. It was inspired by a similar scene in the game. Wahlberg, Holland and Holland have good, flirty chemistry.

Persuasion

Nick Wall/ Netflix

July 15, Netflix

Jane Austen movies are all over the place, but Netflix offers a fresh take. “Persuasion”Coming later in the month. Dakota Johnson stars in this new iteration of Austen’s story, which co-stars Henry Golding, Suki Waterhouse, Richard E. Grant and Cosmo Jarvis as Captain Frederick Wentworth. The story centers on a young woman, who is reunited after breaking up with her former fiancé years earlier.

Umma

Saeed Adyani/Sony

July 16, Netflix

If you’re looking for a horror movie about intergenerational trauma, have we got one for you! “Umma,” which was quietly released earlier this year despite being very good (you’d think it being produced by Sam Raimi would have at least gotten it some buzz), stars Sandra Oh as a woman dealing with her daughter wanting to attend college and the vengeful spirit of her mother haunting her. That’s the old story. Iris K. Shim is the film’s writer and director. She fills the movie filled with beautiful, tactile details that are most closely related to Oh living at a beefar without electricity. It’s an emotionally resonant fright fest.

The Gray Man

Netflix

July 22, Netflix

According to some reports, this is the most expensive Netflix movie (so far). “The Gray Man”This is a blockbuster that stars A-list actors and directors who have made some of the most successful films ever made. The film, which is based upon a series of spy novels stars Ryan Gosling in the role of a skilled CIA mercenary. When he uncovers some shocking secrets, he becomes the target for a former colleague (played brilliantly by Chris Evans). JoeAnd Anthony Russo – the filmmakers behind “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” – direct from a screenplay by their Marvel cohorts Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Legend of the Sword: King Arthur

Warner Bros.

July 25, Hulu

​​“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”It’s a blast and a quarter. This is Guy Ritchie’s take on Arthurian legend, and in that way it’s bombastic and stylized. But that’s part of what makes it kind of a blast. Charlie Hunnam plays King Arthur while Jude Law plays the evil Vortigern. This is not your average take on the King Arthur tale, but as soon as Eric Bana Yoshi-jumps a horse over a cliff to murder a wizard, you’ll either be hooked or will immediately know this movie is not for you. Extra points for composer Daniel Pemberton’s incredible original score.

Purple Hearts

Netflix

July 29, Netflix

Part of Netflix’s Summer of Love programming (which, to be fair, sounds like something you’d spot on Lifetime in the corner of your screen while watching late night reruns of “The Golden Girls”), “Purple Hearts”It is a simple, digestible romance between stars. Netflix claims that the film is about what happens when someone falls in love. “aspiring musician agrees to a marriage of convenience with a soon-to-deploy Marine, but a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship all too real.” In other words: you’ll probably swoon. Also, you might cry.

It’s not okay

Hulu

July 29, Hulu

Dark comedy fans will love this. “Not Okay,” a Searchlight Pictures film that’s releasing exclusively on Hulu on July 29. Zoey Deutch plays the role of an aspiring writer with no prospects. She fakes a trip in Paris via Instagram only to have it coincide with a frightening incident in the city. The event makes her a social media celebrity and she seizes it. Dylan O’Brien and Mia Isaac co-star.