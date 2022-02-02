Sony Pictures Increases Q3 Profit to $1.3 billion

UPDATE, writethru:The incredible global box office performance of Spider-Man, There’s No Way HomeSony Pictures Entertainment recorded a third quarter profit of $1.314billion, an incredible 570% increase from the 2020 comparable period. By 122%, revenues increased to $4.063 trillion versus the prior year.

Sony has reported the results for the three-months ending December 31, 2021, out of Tokyo this afternoon localtime. Venom: Let There Be CarnageLicensing of television productions can lead to higher sales and better quality. SeinfeldCrunchyroll acquisition results in increased sales for media networks.

The Jon Watts-direcgted will continue through December Spider-Man, There’s No Way HomeIt had earned $1.282 million worldwide. The movie was at $1.74 Billion worldwide by Sunday last week, making it only the 10th film to reach $1 billion at international box offices.

Movies on deck during the fourth quarter at Sony include this month’s Tom Holland-starrer Uncharted. Anschließend, MorbiusThe Brad Pitt-fronted film will be released in April Bullet TrainIn July, the animated Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Part OneOctober

The Pictures division is now forecast to reach 205 billion yen ($1.8 billion) for the full-year, a 90% increase from October’s prediction.

The Games and Network Services section saw fluctuations in sales, but operating income increased to 92.9 trillion yen ($810.5million). The PlayStation 5 console has received strong demand, but the company has had difficulty meeting this demand due to a shortage in semiconductors. Sony stated that recovery in this area has not occurred as quickly as they expected during an earnings call. Sony raised its full year profit forecast for the division at 345 trillion yen (3 billion).

Sony Interactive Entertainment stated earlier this week it had agreed to purchase Bungie, an independent game developer and longtime partner of Sony. HaloAnd DestinyFranchises available for $3.6 Billion

Sony Corp revenues totaled 3.03 trillion yen ($26.4billion), while operating profit was 465.2billion yen ($4.05billion), which is a 32% rise and far above analyst estimates. The full-year operating income outlook for Sony Corp was up 15% to record 1.2 trillion Japanese yen ($10.6 million).