NYC news calls Tom Brady two-time Super Bowl loser in retirement report

Today, Tom Brady announced his retirement from NFL today via Instagram. This sent sports fans all over the world spiraling.

Nearly immediately, tributes started to pour in, many people commenting about the long and extraordinary career Brady had.

Brady has been a football legend for 22 seasons, winning seven Super Bowls. Many refer to him as one of the greatest players ever.

While there are many tributes from his family, media outlets, writers and fans that focus on his legacy, one stood out for doing the exact opposite.

“#BREAKING: Tom Brady, who lost 2 Super Bowls to the Giants during his legendary 22-year NFL career, retires; see his full message here,”Twitter: NBC New York





It’s a weird way to celebrate someone’s magnificent career by focusing on the Super Bowls he lost to the New York Giants—and overall just seems like a petty move.

Long-time Brady fans didn’t like the idea of calling him a loser, so the Twitterverse slammed the outlet.

“The man was the best QB in history and while I’m a Giants fan, you send him off focusing on his SB loses? That’s just not right,”Only one person was able to write.





“Salty as f**k, I see,”Kayce Smith wrote.





“Wow I was rooting for the @Giants in those games, but this is a new low… @NBCNewYork Fire the intern who posted this tweet!! #TomBrady #GOAT,”Another one.





Although it angered some fans, others applauded this level of pettiness, particularly New Yorkers.





















