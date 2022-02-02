Health watchdogs announce that HRT will now be sold without a prescription in a significant boost for women who are going through menopause.

As it stands now, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which is the best way to manage menopause symptoms, can only be obtained after consulting a specialist or GP.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is currently preparing to submit a reclassification proposal for HRT patches, gels, creams, and pills.

Women would be able buy them over-the-counter. The Daily Telegraph reports.

Haitham Hamoda (chairman of the British Menopause Society) stated that while improving access to HRT can be a good thing it is equally important for women to have all the support and advice they need.

“It is great to see so much discussion about menopause now. People are much more open about this.

“But we don’t want this to come down to a question of self-diagnosis – it’s really important that those thinking about starting HRT get the right information.”

It is possible that pharmacists will still need to approve the changes.

Hormone replacement therapy is the most effective way to treat symptoms and doctors say that for most women the benefits far outweigh the risks.

However, a flawed US study in 2002 linking HRT to breast-cancer has made many women reluctant to try it and GPs unwilling to prescribe it.

In October, the government backed a “menopause revolution”Ministers pledged that they would reduce repeat prescriptions of HRT.

Carolyn Harris, the MP who introduced the bill, wept when it was revealed that commitments had been made to support women suffering from symptoms and the costs of menopause.

HRT is currently available on prescription for £9.35 a time in England, although it is free in Scotland and Wales.

But after politicians and celebs joined Central Recorder’s Fabulous Menopause Matters campaign, women on repeat prescriptions will only have to pay one charge of £18.50 a year – saving up to £205.

Lisa Snowdon, a campaign ambassador, previously told Central Recorder: “It will make a huge difference to so many women saving hundreds of pounds a year on prescriptions who will no longer have to make sacrifices to access treatment.

“This is just the beginning and I’m so proud to be a part of Central Recorder’s Fabulous menopause matters and it’s a huge win for us.

“This campaign is making the conversation around the menopause louder and long may it continue.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care stated that: “We are aware that menopause symptoms can impact women’s quality of life and we are committed improving their care and support.”

“That’s why we’re developing the first ever government-led Women’s Health Strategy, informed by women’s lived experience. Menopause, including improving access to Hormone Replacement Therapy, will be a priority under the strategy.”