“Sister Wives Meri Brown Tell-All Sends Kody into Panic Mode” – Explosive, Meri Brown, Sister Wives, Tell-All, Kody, Panic

Is Meri Brown’s Tell-All Book About to Take Down Kody and Robyn Brown?

Sister Wives spoilers say Meri Brown still has an ace up her sleeve, and Kody and Robyn Brown should be shaking in their boots. Of all of Kody Brown’s exes, we can all agree Meri has the most to be upset about. And, judging from the final scenes of Sister Wives Season 18, she is just getting started. Keep reading for all the details and upcoming Brown Family news.

Sister Wives Spoilers – Meri Brown Was Treated The Worst Of All His Wives

Not only was she bullied over her catfish scandal for years by the family, but Kody Brown punished her for years and made a fool out of her on national television. After wasting nearly a decade of her life, Kody finally cut ties with his first wife last year.

Sister Wives Spoilers – Meri Brown Telling All

Sister Wives rumors hint that Meri Brown is going to do more damage than Christine and Janelle put together, and she’s just getting started.

Meri Brown may not be the most likable person on TLC, but we can all agree that she does have a head for business and a lot of financial knowledge.

Kody and Robyn opened up a can of worms in Season 18 when they revealed that Meri wasn’t getting her share of her Coyote Pass property back, and that seems to only be the beginning of what’s looking like a very ugly “divorce.”

Meri isn’t taking anything lying down. The Sister Wives star is rumored to be shopping a tell-all book to end all tell-all books, and lower the hammed on Kody and Robyn Brown once and for all. If the rumors are true, Meri Brown could be killing two birds with one stone.

Sister Wives Spoilers – Robyn And Kody Brown’s Skeletons Are Coming Out

Not only will she finally get to tell her side of the story and let the world know what Robyn and Kody are REALLY like behind closed doors, she’ll get a huge payday as well. Would you read a tell-all by Meri Brown about her ex-husband? Do you think that her new book could expose some crazy info about the family that Kody has been able to keep quiet? Let us know in the comments below and keep checking back here for more Sister Wives news and updates.