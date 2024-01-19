Paparazzi capture Prince William’s first appearance post Catherine’s hospitalization, with a hint of sadness in his eyes

Revealed! Prince William’s First Appearance After Prince Catherine’s Hospitalization

The Prince of Wales’ recent appearance at The London Clinic since Princess Catherine’s hospitalization has sparked worry among the public. The image shows Prince William leaving The London Clinic, where his wife underwent abdominal surgery, looking forlorn. According to reports, he had left the clinic after spending the morning with his beloved wife.

Speculations Rife About the Prince’s State of Mind

A concerned person stated that they “felt the sadness in his eyes,” and opinionated one noted that “Something is definitely not right with Kate.” Someone who made a comment about the inaccuracy that a headline stipulated about the prince’s look said: “Stern look? I’d say he looks more scared or perhaps worried about Catherine’s safety…They did ask for privacy 🤷🏻‍♀️.” Another re-highlighted the look in Prince William’s eyes and reiterated: “He has sad eyes.”

Public Shows Concern for the Royal Couple

Although Princess Catherine remains in hospital recovering, the countless people worldwide praying for her may rest assured that she is receiving exceptional care. This is so according to a source who confirmed that she, too, underwent abdominal surgery at the same facility as the princess.

Amid the News

Prince William has been spotted driving to the hospital to pay a visit to his beloved wife in hospital following her surgery. Many have sent well wishes to Princess Catherine as she recovers. An Instagram user said: “May God’s healing hands be upon our dear Princess Catherine ❤️🙏.” Someone else expressed: “Our prayers are for the Princess of Wales to heal quickly and suffer very little pain. 🙏🏻❤️…” Another Instagrammer commented: “Sending love and prayers to the Princess of Wales. Hoping for a speedy recovery. ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻”

The Duchess’ Recovery and Return Home

According to a news source, Princess Catherine’s recovery is going well after spending the second night of her stay in the hospital. Prince William’s hospital visit comes a day after communication from Kensington Palace announced Princess Catherine’s hospitalization and successful operation. A part of their statement gave details about her recovery, which stipulated that the princess would “remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.”