Uncovering the Truth: Is David Issacman Gainfully Employed?

David Isaacman’s Romantic Gesture: ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Star Surprises Girlfriend Abbey and Her Mom With a Trip to Africa

There’s one couple on Love on the Spectrum that we cannot stop talking about: Abbey Romeo and her boyfriend David Isaacman. Abbey joined the cast of Love on the Spectrum Season 1 and her first date on the show was with David. Lucky for her, they hit it off instantly and later became boyfriend and girlfriend. In Season 2, we really begin to see their relationship blossom.

Speaking of that first date in Season 1, which took place at the zoo, it was there that Abbey told David that her favorite animal was the African lion. During that conversation, David revealed that he had actually been to Africa before. Abbey was a little jealous, explaining that she wanted to go, but candidly admitted, “My mom can’t afford it just yet. She doesn’t have enough money.”

Abbey and David’s Romantic Getaway to Africa

Fast forward to Season 2 and Abbey and David are nearing the two-year mark in their relationship and he has a surprise for his lion-loving lady and her mom, Christine. They’re going to Kenya to see the lions!

In fact, David paid for the whole trip which also included his two sisters, Ali and Aubrey. We can’t help but wonder, where did David come into money like that? Does he work? Here’s everything we know.

David’s Job and Family Background



David's parents are Alan and Debbie Isaacman. Another cool fact about him is that he is a triplet alongside his two sisters Ali and Aubrey. David currently works at Beverly Hills City Hall in the HR department, per an interview he did with the sleepwear brand Little Sleepies . He also likely earns some income from media appearances and brand deals. However, that's likely not enough to fund an African getaway for five.

Family Wealth and Career

It appears that David’s family is very well off. In the background of some of his photos and videos, you can see bits and pieces of his house which looks very lavish.

His father Alan is a top-rated attorney practicing in the Beverly Hills area, who is most famously known for representing publisher Larry Flynt. Other clients of Alan’s include Geraldo Rivera, Kathy Griffin, Rock Hudson, and CBS, Inc.

Family Bond and Final Remarks

David seems very close to his father, often wishing him a Father’s Day on Instagram. Alan nor Debbie have yet to appear on Love on the Spectrum. That said, they’ve truly raised a great son!