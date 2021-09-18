Sister Wives’ Christine Brown looks ‘unrecognizable’ in new photo after star is accused of ‘scamming fans’

SISTER Wives’ Christine Brown looked “unrecognizable” in her new photo after the reality star was accused of “scamming her fans.”

Christine, 49, shared a glammed-up shot of herself on Instagram.

The Sister Wives star tested out her new “color bar” while promoting the Kendra Scott line.

In the snap, Christine Brown revealed that her lips were red and she had darker eyes.

Christine wrote: “Meet my Kendra Scott color bar, #Cruella creation! It’s so fun to design villains!”

Recently, Christine revealed on that she had “decided to create a VILLAINS line for myself from the Kendra Scott Color Bar.”

She added: “Meet the Evil Queen (from Snow White) Jewelry Set!”

In the snap, the TV star was holding an apple while wearing a floral outfit.

Christine was not exactly looking like herself, so fans jumped on the comments section.

One fan wrote: “I didn’t recognize you,” as another added, “… Your eyes are lost in all that makeup.”

However, it was not all negative, as one person said: “You are a natural beauty, don’t think you need makeup….”

A third person stated: “She looks great and you are just jealous!!”

THE CONTROVERSY

Recently, Christine and her sister wife Meri Brown received backlash for “scamming fans” by working for LuLaRoe.

Fans have been able to peek into the closets of stars by sharing LuLaRoe’s promotions on social media.

The Sister Wives stars- who are both married to Kody Brown- had regularly modeled clothes from the company and promoted their outfits through hashtags.

LuLaRich, an Amazon docuseries about the clothing business, was just released.

The doc features past sales reps who reveal how the clothing company caused financial ruin for them when they couldn’t sell the merchandise they were forced to buy.

Neither Meri nor Christine were mentioned in the doc, but many fans have been blaming the duo for the company’s success.

Is this a GREAT SCAM?

Over on Reddit, one fan admitted they do not “sympathize” with the TV personalities being associated with the brand.

A user said that Meri and the others are “top earners” which suggests they may have significant downlines. This is extremely exploitative and they will use their fame to get rich. They could have used all their fame to start a legitimate business.

“I was never a huge Meri fan to begin with, but watching that doc has really soured me on Christine.”

Other Reddit users slammed Meri for making herself a “victim” in the scandal, as one person wrote: “LuLaRoe was and is a great scam. Meri is always the victim…”

THE FAVORITE

Recently, Robyn Brown, 42, admitted that she has dealt with “jealously” from the other wives while being dubbed Kody’s “favorite” spouse in a clip from the TLC show

Robyn said in her confessional: “Oh yeah sure, ‘I’m tired with dealing with wives and their closets and stuff,’ oh sure, blah, blah, blah. You will survive.

“If I can survive sharing you and dealing with the jealousy and the drama and all the stuff that has to do with plural marriage then you’ll be OK.”

