Capitol protest today LIVE – Justice for J6 rally start time today in Washington DC as DHS warns of potential violence

TRUMP CALLS RALLY A ‘SET-UP’

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Federalist that the planned “Justice for J6” rally is a set-up for Republican voters.

“On Saturday, that’s a setup,” Trump stated.

“If people don’t show up they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s a lack of spirit.’ And if people do show up they’ll be harassed.”

Trump did however, appear to support those held after the attack on the Capitol in January.

“Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election,” He said.