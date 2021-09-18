My toddler makes me want to rip my hair out, I no longer feel bonded to her – does it ever get better?

RAISING children is no doubt one of the most stressful situations people deal with as adults – and it’s completely normal to feel some type of resentment for the loss of your previous lifestyle before.

This mom expressed her sadness at the loss of connection she felt with her 18-month-old daughter.

Taking to Reddit, where she chose to remain anonymous, this overwhelmed mother wrote: “Does hating the toddler stage make me a bad mom?

“My [little one] is 18 months old and I can’t stand this stage. I loved the infant and newborn stage.

“I feel like a bad mom, because I have zero patience now with her. All of this frustrates me. I don’t feel connected to her anymore.

I dread each morning. Although everyone says it passes quickly and that I’ll be sad, I cannot wait to get out of it.

“I feel like she isn’t doing enough because I can’t manage this stage.

“Everything feels like a constant battle from diaper changes to eating. The tantrums and not really communicating is killing me. Does it get better?”

This mom is not the only one feeling this way. A previous mother revealed to her that her young son had essentially destroyed her marriage.

She also said on Reddit: “I’m just wondering if anyone else feels like they no longer have a life of their own when they have a toddler.

“24/7, I am at my son’s mercy without reprieve. I’m a stay-at-home parent. My career ended when I had my son three years back. Daycares scared my baby.

“My husband has a pretty demanding career but does all that he can when he’s home.

“We don’t really have a relationship anymore outside of parenting,” She admitted it.

He feels like a toddler who dictates everything. A conversation, a meal, or a moment cannot be had without our child shouting at us, whining, pushing toys in our faces, crawling over us, and so on.

“We barely speak anymore unless it’s about him, because of how demanding he is.

“He doesn’t play independently at all and needs constant entertainment.

She explained that she has given up all her hobbies, as well as any hobby or interest she had for her son. He is too distracting to allow me to do these things.

“I used to paint, but if I even think about getting out any supplies, he’s all into them, getting paint everywhere.

He screams at you if I try to watch TV.

“All day, 100 per cent of the time, it’s about him.

“Which, I know… I chose to have a child… it’s not about me anymore, but I feel I have no more sense of identity or self because I give myself completely to my child.

“I can’t stay up at night and give myself alone time either, because my son somehow always hears me, and still wakes up five times a night screaming for me.”

She ended her post by acknowledging that she is aware this behavior isn’t normal but, sadly, doesn’t know how to fix it.

