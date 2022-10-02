Reports said Bruce Willis sold his likeness to a deepfake company, but his Reps say he didn’t

Initial reports claimed that Bruce Willis had sold Deepcake, his digital likeness, to Deepcake. His representatives refute this report. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Willis did not sell his likeness to Deepcake, and any future use of Willis’ “digital twin”He will decide.

Original report

Bruce Willis, one the most popular action movie stars, could be returning to the big screens in the future, according to moviegoers. Willis initially stepped away from acting in March of 2022 following a diagnosis of aphasia, a degenerative brain condition that impacts the person’s cognitive abilities. Deepfake technology now allows Willis to return to acting.

Aphasia is typically caused by damage on the left side or the brain. Telegraph Reports, and it can cause difficulty with a person’s language and speech. Willis, who has had a long career acting in action movies, was clearly stressed. Deepcake, a deepfake company, has allowed Willis to continue acting, even though he is not on set.

Willis began acting as an actor in 1980. He was uncredited in a role in The First Deadly SinHe has been a part of iconic characters such as Die Hard’s John McClane to life. His career spans several decades. He has played roles in many movies that his fans love, including the twisting hero movie. UnbreakableAmazon Prime has added the following:

We could also see Willis bringing new characters to life now that he has sold his likeness for a deepfake company.

Whether or not this kind of technology will be used beyond promotional films – like the Russian phone commercial Willis’ “digital twin” was featured last year – is unclear. Deepcake is certain to get extra points for being like Bruce Willis, a big-star actor when dealing with publishers and brands.

Deepfakes have been the subject of much controversy. Deepfake technology can provide actors like Bruce Willis with a way to keep their career alive, while avoiding any potential physical barriers. This isn’t even the first time we’ve seen deepfake tech being used on such a possible scale, either.

Disney’s use of deepfake tech has made it well-known in recent years. Star WarsShows and movies. This technology has enabled them to bring back characters to life and de-age them.

Sure, it isn’t always perfect, and there is absolutely some room for it to be abused, but when it comes to putting stars like Bruce Willis back on the screen, there’s an argument to be made for the positive changes that deepfake technology can offer.