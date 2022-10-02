NFL & NFLPA Agree To Modify Concussion Protocols After Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Injury

The National Football League (NFL) and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While the NFL and NFLPA acknowledge that the investigation into that case is ongoing, they have released a joint statement. “modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety.”

“The NFLPA’s Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL’s Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term ‘Gross Motor Instability’ and we anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process,”The joint Statement read.

Additionally, both the NFLPA and NFL have stated that they “have not made any conclusions about medical errors or protocol violations.”The NFLPA fired Tagovailoa, the neurotrauma specialist who had evaluated Tagovailoa after he sustained a head injury on September 25, during a match with the Buffalo Bills. After the hit, the quarterback was seen limping and needed to be taken off the field.

Tagovailoa was allowed to participate in Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. A tackle by Josh Tupou sent Tagovailoa backwards. After the slam, Tagovailoa’s fingers curled, which was a signal of a concussion. After the slam, Tagovailoa was taken to the hospital. Later, the quarterback would be released from the hospital. “no structural damage to the head or neck area,”According to ESPN sources. Tagovailoa returned home shortly thereafter with his team and was placed in the concussion protocol.

According to NPR, each match has three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants that work with the team’s physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA fired the consultant who had examined Tagovailoa in the game against Bills. “failure to understand his role as UNC and hostility during the investigation process,” NFL.com reported.

“The NFL and NFLPA share a strong appreciation for the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants who contribute their time and expertise to our game solely to advance player safety. This program has made our game safer for the athletes who play it for the past twelve seasons,”The statement of the NFLPA and NFL was concluded.