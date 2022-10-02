TikTok’s Nicki Minaj Super Freaky Girl ‘One Thing About Me’Trend explained

There’s a new TikTok trend taking over the social media platform and it is not for the faint of heart. Here’s how to participate in the ‘One Thing About Me’ TikTok trend using Nicki Minaj’s Super Freaky Girl song.

The origin of the ‘One Thing About Me’Summer Background Jazz was the start of this trend. Later, users began to use the line. ‘One thing about me, I’m the baddest alive’ from Minaj’s song Super Freaky Girl.

Nicki Minaj’s Super Freaky Girl One Thing About Me TikTok Trend explained

In the latest edition of weird yet totally acceptable Gen Z TikTok trends, users are sharing an extremely embarrassing incident from their life, something that is super awkward using the catchy beats of Nicki Minaj’s song Super Freaky Girl.

The TikTok trend is full of everything, from high school first dates that ended in disaster to bizarre party stories,

The best thing about the new trend? Users have to rap the whole story to the tune of their song. This makes it even more funny!

How to take part

You can create the TikTok movement by heading to Spotify or another music platform and finding the song. “Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix) – Instrumental”KPH

Go to Tiktok, and click the + button to start the video.

You can play the background music on your phone, or on another device nearby.

Start recording and start rapping your story to the beat.

Users have added little dance steps to the video to make it more entertaining.

After you are done recording, click the checkmark to the bottom right to access the editing menu.

You can also add sound, and locate the Nicki Minaj track from the music list to give credit to the original.

Netizens respond to the One Thing About Me trend

Users of TikTok have mixed opinions on the topic ‘One Thing About Me’Twitter and trend are most inclined to believe that it is an additional bizarre thing to be avoided in the app.

User Post, “I hate the ‘one thing about me’ tiktok trend right now because I’m way too impatient like just tell me the scandal don’t let me wait 3 minutes!”

“If the tiktok starts with “one thing about me” youre either being trauma dumped or learning the craziest story youve ever heard,” another thought Read.

Another tweet read:

