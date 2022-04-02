Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform ‘Kimmel’ and ‘Fallon” for April Fools Stunt

Red Hot Chili Peppers joined Jimmy Kimmel & Jimmy Fallon late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel for some April Fools fun Friday. They performed on both the Late Night and Saturday shows. Tonight Show Jimmy Kimmel Live — with the help of some TV magic.

Kimmel and Fallon pranked their audiences by swapping places, each hosting the other’s show for the evening. Instead of playing host two two different musical acts, however, the late-night shows opted to double-book the Los Angeles band — resulting in the Chili Peppers playing simultaneously on two different networks.

For KimmelThe Chili Peppers performed “Black Summer”The band is pictured atop Roosevelt Hotel in a prerecorded segment that was filmed while they were in Los Angeles to accept their star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Tonight ShowThe band performed live at NBC Studios in New York and offered a rendition their latest single. “These Are The Ways.” Both tracks appear on the band’s new album, Unconditional loveWhich Rolling Stone called a return to the group’s “signature funky-rock beauty.”

In each performance, the Chili Peppers paid subtle tribute to Foo Fighters dummer Taylor Hawkins — who died March 25 at the age of 50 in Bogotá, Colombia — by displaying the name “Taylor” on Chad Smith’s bass drum. Smith and Taylor were the drummers for two of the most well-known rock bands of the 1990s and early 2000s. They formed an extremely close relationship. Smith shared a compilation of footage that he had accumulated over the years with Taylor on Friday.

“I have to give a shoutout to my brother Taylor Hawkins. I love you Taylor,”Smith spoke during Thursday’s Chili Peppers Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “He would laugh and make a smartass comment about this whole thing.”

In support of the Chili Peppers, they will soon be on a North American stadium tour. Unconditional loveThe, which will be held in Denver, July 23rd, and wrap up in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 18.