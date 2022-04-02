Following Bruce Willis’ Retirement, Apparently Jim Carrey Might Have Plans To Quit Acting Too And Explains Why

Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting earlier this week after being diagnosed with aphasia. Since then, celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis or M. Night Shyamalan have sent support messages to him and his family. Now it’s looking like another big-time actor might be joining Willis is leaving the acting world. In this case though, Jim Carrey’s departure wouldn’t be due to a health issue, but simply personal preference.

Jim Carrey is back next week as Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 2He played the role of a second-year old boy named Jeremy. Talking about the sequel, and other details about his life, AccessInterviewer mentions that Dolly Parton expressed interest to Carrey portraying Porter Wagoner (her late music partner), if a biopic is made. Carrey described this as “a wonderful experience.” “lovely thing,”But then, he said:

Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably… I’m being fairly serious. It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break. I love my quiet life, I love painting and I love my spiritual life. This is something that you won’t hear from any celebrity, but I feel like I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.

Jim Carrey produced the Showtime series and starred as an executive producer. Kidding from 2018 to 2020, film-wise, Robotnik is the only role he’s played since 2016, with both The Bad BatchAnd Dark CrimesComing out in that year. Carrey appeared in seven movies in the entire 2010s. The Legend Continues: Anchorman 2. Comparatively, Carrey was in 11 films during the 1990s (when his fame really rose) and in 12 films during the 2000s.

Clearly Jim Carrey is well off enough if he’s mulling retiring from acting, as opposed to needing to take roles simply to pay the bills. As Carrey noted, this isn’t to say we’ll never see him playing a character again, but for now he’s ready to press pause on this portion of his life in favor of working on his art, spending time with family and more. Furthermore, if he does decide to act again, he’ll need to wowed by the script rather than just grabbing anything that comes his way. This doesn’t bode well for seeing Robotnik back for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which was officially announced alongside Paramount+’s Knucklesseries in February

For now though, you can look forward to Jim Carrey’s mad scientist character antagonizing Ben Schwartz’s blue speedster yet again in Sonic the Hedgehog 2The movie opens in theaters April 8. Our lineup of 2022 movie releases is available to peruse through if you’re wondering what movies are coming out later in the year.