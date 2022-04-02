Dog runs away from Daycare, escapes with his parents and rings the doorbell at their home while they are on vacation

Kansas family went on vacation and was surprised to discover their security camera had detected that their pet dog was at their front door.

Dexter was supposed to be at doggy daycare, but escaped and managed to run all the way home.

The pup’s owners, Jeremy and Sarah Henson, were a thousand miles away in Las Vegas enjoying a week-long vacation. They received a notification on their phones that someone was at their door.

“We were both like, ‘Oh my god, that’s Dexter!’” Jeremy said.

Dexter was supposed stay for five days at the daycare center, but he became so homesick the third day that he ran away.

Jeremy claims that Dexter would need to cross a 6-foot fence to reach his destination.

Two miles later and 90 minutes later, the lonely dog made it to the end and rang the bell.

“He was bound and determined. Obviously, he didn’t understand the fact that we were gone, he just thought that we were home. And he takes his job protecting us very seriously,” Jeremy said.

After trying to calm Dexter down over the speaker, the couple called the doggie daycare center. They brought Dexter home and they came back.

His parents weren’t surprised he escaped and made it home.

“He’s very smart, and that intelligence can get him into trouble sometime,” Jeremy said.