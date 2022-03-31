Real Housewives Of New York’s Luann De Lesseps Reportedly Won’t Return For New Show And The Reasons Make Sense

The second-oldest spinoff is undergoing major changes Real Housewives franchise. Andy Cohen revealed that a new cast consisting of women will replace the existing cast in the next fourteenth season. New York. Alums who have been expelled from the program can apply for a separate membership. “all-star”The spinoff was comprised of RHNYFan-favorite moments from the past 14 year. However, a new report suggests that Luann de Lesseps won’t return for the new show and the reasons behind the supposed exit make some sense.

Luann De Lesseps Eyeing A Different Future Instead Of Spinoff?

According to sources Radar Online, Real Housewives of New YorkLuann de Lesseps, OG, won’t be joining the veteran spinoff and has apparently already made a move for better pastures. The outlet claims that de Lesseps – who has been on her mainstay show for all of its 14 years – inked a deal with Keep Up With the Kardashians’ former home on the E! network. One can imagine that such a decision would make for a bigger upgrade in platform/compensation for the reality star.

Evidently, the bottom line was a significant concern when it came to turning down the spinoff. According to reports, the future cast includes alums. Real Housewives of New York – Legacy (as it’s tentatively being called) will in fact be getting a significant pay cut. Bravo’s marked-down offer to stars for an entire season of the spinoff is reportedly just $100,000. To put it into context: RHBH’s Erika Jayne supposedly made upwards of $600,000 for her last season’s salary alone, and she’s only been a main castmate for 7 years. Luann de Lesseps was a regular castmate for 14 years, so it’s easy to see why she might have sought out other opportunities.

One Year of Upsets for The Real Housewives Franchise

Luann de Lessep’s potential exit would be yet another to rock the Real HousewivesThe world in the last year. RHOC’s Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke were in fact replaced after the controversial fifteenth season of the show. Windham Burke claims that Bravo and some of her former castmates were homophobic towards Windham-Burke. Longtime friend, Linda Windham-Burke, also claimed that Bravo and her castmates were homophobic towards Bravo. AtlantaPorsha and Cynthia Williams, stars of the show, both left the network in 2021 before they could pursue other ventures.

Rumours that there was a casting shake-up have been circulating for some time. Real Housewives of New York. In the last season, Eboni K. Williams’ conversations about race prompted controversial reactions from her co-stars and the fanbase online. It wasn’t long thereafter for Bravo to cancel the show’s reunion special for the first time in its history. Andy Cohen, who was announcing the reboot, said that they hoped to see more diversity and inclusion moving forward.

After Luann de Lesseps’s recent drunken bar antics, a big question was whether she would continue to share her story on-camera or just a start new leaf. The latest reports suggest that it could be a mixture of both. What about the other Bravo alumni who are leaving? We will have to wait to see the final outcome as we receive updates about the new show.

It is expected that the new spinoff will be found a home on a streaming service, not Bravo. It is likely that the spinoff will be a continuation of Below Deck: Down Under Ultimate Girls Trip, fans will see it on Peacock’s subscription service.