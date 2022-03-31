Moon Knight Head Writer Teases a Strange and Mysterious Finale

It’s March 30th, which means Moon KnightFinally streaming on Disney Plus. We have the first episode of Marvel’s most mysterious superhero, and it is now available. We also have more reactions from the people involved in making this episode. Moon Knight. And while we won’t reach the finale for five more weeks, the head writer already teased a very “weird”Final two episodes.

Be aware Some Moon KnightBelow are some spoilers. These spoilers can be avoided by reading our Moon Knight review.

Episode 1 is available on Disney Plus

Although it might seem odd to think about the Moon Knight finale, We’re only on episode 1, and we’ve only just met this complex superhero.

Oscar Isaac is the role of Steven Grant, Marc Spector and Moon Knight. The TV series will also explore the origins of other MCU heroes. It’ll also explore dissociative identity disorder, and the first episode gave us a taste of how this mental illness will play out in the MCU. The car chase scene is particularly interesting, and it’s probably something we should expect from the character.

I keep bringing up the MCU, but one of the great things about episode 1 is that it has no apparent ties to Marvel’s wider universe. Moon Knight will be able to interact with Avengers in the near future, but we aren’t sure when or how. Maybe that’s why we’re already curious to see what MCU links the finale might deliver.

Executive producer Grant Curtis said recently that we shouldn’t expect any big MCU Easter eggs in Moon Knight. And episode 1 might make you forget you’re in the MCU most of the time. The next episodes must at least give a nod to the larger universe.

The strange Moon KnightFinal

Particularly, the final could be when Moon KnightThis episode has a clear connection with the MCU. Also, it’s the most likely episode for Marvel to use a post-credits scene in. As expected, episode 1 doesn’t have one.

Although we don’t know where this story will lead, Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater Teased that the show’s final two episodes are “weird.” It’s not just the finale.

Because it was the first episode that changed over the years and large portions of it were taken from my pitch to Kevin Feige, the pilot is my most sentimental favorite. But I also can’t wait for everyone to see just how weird the last two episodes get!

Isaac also called the show “remarkable”. “weird”Recent interviews. So that’s clearly a talking point for the cast and crew of Moon Knight. The actor teased that Moon Knight might require multiple viewings before you’ll be able to tell the difference between what’s real and what isn’t.

There’s one more weird thing about Moon KnightThe finale is not the only episode. Disney released the first four episodes of the show to critics ahead of today’s premiere. That’s unprecedented. But it also means the press hasn’t watched the weirdest parts yet.

Finally, we’ll remind you there’s another teaser around. Episode 4 appears to include something. “extremely exciting”It has consequences that will “ripple out”. That might be cryptic, but it’s something for fans to look forward to.

The Moon KnightEpisode 5 will premiere on April 27th. The finale is set for May 4th. Episode 1 can be viewed on Disney Plus now.

