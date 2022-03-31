Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: “I Haven’t Speak to Anyone”

Chris Rock spoke out publicly about his experience with Will Smith at the Oscars.

Rock said while performing stand-up in Boston, that he hadn’t. “talked to anyone”Learn more about the incident.

This is in direct contradiction to Diddy’s previous comments, which stated that Diddy spoke with the stars after the awards show.

Chris Rock’s first public comment was made after being hit by Will Smith at The Oscars. He performed a stand-up show at The Wilbur in Boston on Wednesday night.

Though the comic didn’t go into great detail about his feelings on the matter — he even said in the earlier show that he’s “still processing what happened,” — during the later, 10 p.m. show, he did share a small update and seemingly corrected a prior report.

“I haven’t talked to anyone, despite what you heard,”Rock addressed the audience. People.

This could mean that he hasn’t spoken with Smith, despite Diddy stating after the Oscars how they had met up.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,”Page Six was the first time Diddy spoke to it.





Tony Rock, Tony’s brother, also stated publicly that Smith has not spoken to Rock since the Oscars.

Smith published an article Monday. We are sorryHis behavior at the awards show was described as “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,”Smith stated this in the statement. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has started putting on the Oscars. “disciplinary proceedings”Smith was not a target and it revealed Wednesday that Smith had been asked to leave Sunday’s Oscars ceremony for slapping Rock, but he refused.