Queen Of The Universe Season 2 Release date, Cast And More Information

While “Queen of the Universe”There are many commonalities between them. “RuPaul’s Drag Race,”Michelle Visage wants viewers know that it is remarkably different. “It’s a singing competition first, it’s a drag competition second. What you think you know is going to be out the door because, yes, it’s singing, but it’s definitely different,”She told Entertainment Weekly.

Vanessa Williams, however, praised the show for its diversity and stated, “It’s a global aspect that we’ve never seen before, and it’s a singing competition; no one is lip-syncing, they’re all singing their own tunes.”She said, “We’ll be judging them not only on the quality of their talent and musicianship, but also their star quality.”The judges are steadfast in their convictions and don’t allow for comparisons.

Given the high standards of the judges, it is reasonable to expect Season 2 to be as entertaining and cutting-edge. We hope that Viacom CBS executives won’t disappoint and will soon approve a second season.