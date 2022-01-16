Will Forte To Hosting ‘SNL’ With Måneskin Serving As Musical Guest

Next on the list is Will Forte Saturday Night LiveHosts, follow these steps West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose tonight who brought the NBC sketch series into 2022.

During Saturday’s broadcast, SNLThe results showed that MacGruberAnd HouseBroken actor will take the stage alongside Måneskin, the Italian rock band that won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, for the January 22 show.

Forte will make a comeback toSaturday Night LiveHe was added to the cast of the team in 2002. He was a regular player, and he stayed on through 2010. He was not part of the MLS. SNL,Forte has been a major contributor to his own success MacGruberAnd The Last Man on Earth. His additional credits include Fox’s HouseBroken, Bob’s BurgersAnd The Great North. Next SNL installment will mark Forte’s hosting debut.