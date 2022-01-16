John Stamos Calls it The ‘ Hardest Day’ As Fuller House Cast, Family And More Mourn At Bob Saget’s Funeral

Hollywood and the entire public still mourn the loss of Bob Saget, actor and comedian who died just a few days ago at the tender age of 65. Fans and celebrities have been paying tribute since then to the late star, noting his talent as a performer, but also his kindness, as human beings. Many are very hard on the news about his passing, including his. Full House co-stars. Saget’s longtime friend and collaborator, John Stamos, has been incredibly open about how he’s been processing his on-screen brother-in-law’s death. And ahead of Saget’s funeral service, Stamos commented on what he calls “the hardest day”The story of his life.

Bob Saget’s funeral was held this past Friday, January 14th, during which John Stamos served as one of the pallbearers. He had taken to TwitterBefore the service, he was open to sharing his emotions. These sentiments were very emotional, but they sum up the emotions most of us feel when we lay a loved one to bed.

Today will be my hardest day. God, give me the peace to accept what I cannot change and the courage to make changes to the things that I can. And the wisdom to recognize the differences.

The Big ShotThe actor was a friend of the star for more than 30 years. In the process they developed a brother-like relationship. This included attending each other’s weddings and exchanging birthday wishes on an annual basis. It goes without saying that John Stamos feels the actor’s loss more than most people, and the service must’ve been a tough experience. Thankfully, though, it seems he and Bob Saget’s family had plenty of support that day.

The event was attended by hundreds of people Dirty Work director’s funeral at Mt. According to Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Hollywood Hills, TMZ . According to the site’s reports, there was a huge crowd that included at least 300 people. This caused staff to get folding chairs for everyone.

A significant number of Hollywood stars were also present, including Full House cast members Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, and Full House cast member Jodie Sweetin. Jodie previously made a vow to remember her late co-star at the funeral. Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen were there as well, making a rare public statement following the news about their co-star’s passing. Others included Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Kathy Griffin. In addition, Dave Coulier, John Mayer, Jeff Ross, and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos were among the pallbearers.

It’s no surprise that so many people showed up to pay their respects to Bob Saget and it’s especially sweet to see so many of his fellow comedians show their support. Adam Sander and Pete Davidson paid respects to Saget after news broke about his passing. Drew Carey shared a sweet story about Saget that exemplifies his kindness. Steve Harvey recently shared his story about receiving an email from his friend, just days before he died.

It’s more than evident that Bob Saget left an indelible mark on those who knew him, and he’ll sorely be missed. Still, it’s nice to see that John Stamos and his friends and family were seemingly able to give him a loving send-off that was fitting of the person he was.