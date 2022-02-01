Princess Akshita explains why Prince Harry left Royal Life

Princess Akshita from Mayurbhanj stated that she understood why Prince Harry had to step away from his royal life.

Akshita claimed that royals often suffer from imposter syndrome and pretend to be something else.

She stated that as a princess, she would not trade her platform for raising awareness for her community.

Insider was told by Princess Akshita from Mayurbhanj that while she understands why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle left the British monarchy, she still believes in her royal life.

Akshita is the great-granddaughter and 47th ruler of Bhanja’s 1,000-year old dynasty, and she helps her sister Princess Mrinalika run Belgadia PalaceIndia’s Odisha is their home state and they are involved in Artificial Intelligence, a non-profit that raises awareness on conservation.

However, for her, the blessing of being born to a royal family generations after losing their official titles in 1947 when India gained independence is a blessing.





Akshita stated that she uses her royal heritage to give back to her community.



Courtesy Princess Akshita







“I hit jackpot choosing this family to be born in,”Akshita spoke. “I never felt I had to be someone different or someone else to portray a certain image.”

She said that her ancestry provides her with the opportunity to do humanitarian work. Tweets by March 2021 about Fires in Similipal National ParkA reserve in Odisha is home to tigers This helped to bring attention to the matter.The Hindustan Times reported the news at the time.

She also had the opportunity to attend New York City’s Bard College. In 2016, she returned with ideas for how to improve her community and continue the family legacy.

“When my parents sent me abroad for education, they wanted me to understand the traditions and come back to be a leader in these communities, but also understand times have changed,”Akshita stated. She was grateful for the life she has lived because of her upbringing and family history. “never forget the position”She has.

Akshita explains that it can be easier to leave royal life than to stay.

India “there are very few families who still live in their palaces or in their home countries because it’s much easier to leave,”Akshita spoke. “It’s harder to stay back and be like ‘Who am I,’ when you don’t have the crown and the money and the palaces and the retinue of staff.”

She stayed even though she felt she was obligated to. However, she stated that she understands why so many royals around the world, such as Prince Harry and Prince Kunle in Nigeria, have left royal life behind.

“I think about what it’s like to pretend to be something you’re not,”She spoke out about the imposter syndrome that can affect royals.





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle



Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images







Akshita stated that she respects Markle and Harry and values family and mental well-being over titles. The Sussexes stated that racism within the British media and the royal household played a role in their decision to leave the UK during their interview with Oprah Winfrey March 2020.

They’re still working royals even though they are no longer in the limelight. Harry and Markle continue to use their platformArchewell, their non profit foundation, is to champion causes that are important for them.

“For them, it got harder and harder,”Akshita spoke out especially for Harry, saying that Harry essentially lived in a. “golden cage”Growing up as a Royal

“I can imagine how suffocating it could be to live that life continuously, and have people hold you to a standard, which is impossible,”Akshita was also added. “When you’re royalty, your moral compass has to be very strong.”

People like Harry and Markle have something very human about them, she stated.

“When you take away all of this, you realize these are individuals who are trying to do the best they can for their family,”Akshita spoke.