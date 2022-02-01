Paramount Executive Cameron Saunders Exits

Cameron Saunders, Pararmount’s EVP of International Marketing and Distribution, is exiting the studio to pursue other opportunities, the studio said Monday.

Saunders joined the studio in 2018 in Paramount’s theatrical regional office for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. His next role was not revealed.

“We would like to extend our deep thanks to Cameron for his important contributions to the organization. During his time at the studio, he led the regional marketing and distribution teams and delivered a number of successful international campaigns for our hit movies. We wish Cameron well in his future endeavors,”International Distribution president Mark Viane stated in a statement.

In his role, Saunders oversaw the studio’s theatrical regional office for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA.) Saunders was a Paramount employee and helped to expand the regional office. He also established an integrated EMEA marketing hub that would work with the existing EMEA distribution staff. Along with the major markets’ general management, he helped put in place new marketing leadership across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Russia.

Saunders was responsible for helping to maximize $875 million in EMEA Box Office for titles such as “Mission: Impossible -Fallout,” “Bumblebee,” “Rocketman,” “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Sonic the Hedgehog”And “PAW Patrol: The Movie.”

Saunders also helped to revitalize local acquisitions in the UK, including “Pixie,”Together with the UK Theatrical department.

Paramount is now available “Scream”This weekend and earlier in the month will be released “Jackass Forever.”