Rachel Maddow steps away from Nightly MSNBC Show

Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s star primetime host, told her staff Monday that she will be taking a hiatus for the next few weeks, AccordingBusiness Insider reported that she was expected to return in the near future. She is expected to make her return in “a few weeks.”

Although a representative of MSNBC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider, the story states that she has decided to step aside. “The Rachel Maddow Show”She will now be focusing on other aspects of her new contract with the network. She will be taking on larger projects for the company, including podcasts.

The report noted that she is working on a Focus Features film, based on her podcast and book, at the moment. “Big Man.”Ben Stiller will direct the movie and she will also serve as executive producer.

Maddow and her employer were involved in a contentious news cycle that revolved around her contract. It was reported in August that Maddow had decided to leave the show’s nightly program, which is MSNBC’s highest-rated. According to reports, she eventually agreed to continue to receive $30 million per annum through 2024, which is the year of the next major election.

At the time, it was clear that she would be focusing on other projects and not just her nightly hosting duties.

According to Insider, MSNBC will fill the 9 p.m. slot by rotating a cast of guests hosts.