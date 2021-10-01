Prince William Is Still Inspired by Princess Diana:

Prince William visited September 30, The PassageAccording to People magazine. The organization was started in 1980. “help transform the lives of homeless people.”According to the organization’s website William first visited The Passage in 1993 with Princess Diana. Diana was very passionate about helping people who are homeless. The Duke of Cambridge has been visiting The Passage over the years and meeting new people. He is always willing to lend a helping hand whenever he can. “During his visits, The Duke particularly enjoys meeting our clients, listening to their stories and learning about the challenges of being street homeless. During the official launch of his patronage, The Duke spent time in The Passage kitchen, preparing and serving lunch for 150 people,” The Passage’s website reads, in part. William became The Passage’s royal patron in February 2019.

William visited him recently. TweetSide-by-side, a photo of his mother visiting The Passage in years past and a photo taken during his September visit. “Over the many years that I have visited The Passage, first with my mother when I was just a small boy, I have developed a great affection for you all,”William captioned this post. It is clear that William feels a strong connection to The Passage through his mom.