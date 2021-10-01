How Our Kind Of People’s Yaya DaCosta Felt About The Now-Infamous Slap Scene Getting Cut From Premiere How Our Kind Of People’s Yaya DaCosta Felt About The Now-Infamous Slap Scene Getting Cut From Premiere

Yaya DaCosta is officially gone Chicago Med A new series of series Our Kind of People. After only two episodes, the new Fox drama is already a topic starter. It was inspired by the 1999 Lawrence Otis Graham book. The trailer has one memorable moment, which DaCosta shared her thoughts about.

Our Kind of People follows Yaya DaCosta’s Angela Vaughn, a single mother who tries to reclaim her family’s name, but dark secrets about her mother’s past might make that journey difficult. One scene that seemed to illustrate the difficult journey came in the since-deleted trailer with Angela slapping Alana Kay Bright’s Nikki Vaughn. DaCosta revealed TVLineWhat did she think about the scene being cut?

One of the things about pilots is sometimes there’s a lot of information that gets packed in in order to let people know who the characters are. Many moments were cut from the first episode, including that scene in which Angela slaps Nikki. I’m glad it was removed, personally. People can relate to having a teenager and wanting to slap them, but these women love each other, and you can’t parent the way our parents did. CPS will be called. However, our children are old souls who want to learn from us.

It’s not surprising the scene was cut, not only from the episode but from the trailer, which has been deleted off of Fox’s social media accounts. Yaya DaCosta’s feelings about it are understandable. While it wouldn’t have been the first time a scene like the slap made it to TV, that kind of violence wouldn’t appeal to everybody for a show set in modern times. It’s not known whether or not Fox could release the scene as an extra someday, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it never sees public release.

Despite the cut scene, it looks like Angela’s relationship with her daughter is going to be a messy one throughout the first season. The two of them will eventually come to an agreement and there will not be any slapping. At the moment, communication between mother and daughter is purely verbal.

Catch new episodes of Our Kind of PeopleTuesdays at 9 PM ET ET on Fox. Also, the show stars Morris Chestnut who made the leap from medical drama to TV. The ResidentTuesday, 8 p.m. for Yaya DaCosta’s new role in her first major role since leaving Chicago Med. You can also check out our 2021 fall TV schedule to see more options.